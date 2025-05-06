403
Chinese Doctors Offer Free Health Services, Traditional Exercise in Malta
(MENAFN) A visiting team of Chinese medical professionals offered free health checks, consultations, and traditional exercise instruction to residents in Swieqi, eastern Malta, on Tuesday. The initiative, spearheaded by the 20th Chinese medical team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM), kicked off with a demonstration of Baduanjin, a Chinese aerobic exercise touted for its health advantages. Participants actively engaged in the exercise following the introduction by team member Tang Limei.
Subsequently, the medical team provided blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, individualized health advice, and distributed complimentary medical supplies.
"I found the event very interesting," commented 72-year-old Christine Cuschieri. "Practicing Baduanjin is not only good for older people but also beneficial for the younger people. I plan to continue practicing it at home. I'm sure it will be very helpful."
Another attendee, 79-year-old Marie Louise, remarked, "I would love to see more events like this. It was very good and helpful." Louise, who has previously experienced acupuncture at Malta's Mater Dei Hospital, indicated she is considering the treatment again for her neck discomfort.
Josette Mifsud, 73, described the event as a "new experience," adding, "We really enjoyed the Baduanjin exercises. It was very beneficial." Mifsud, who was learning about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for the first time, expressed her intention to continue the exercises at home and suggested that other local councils should organize similar events to benefit public health.
The MRCTCM, a collaborative effort between the Chinese and Maltese governments established in 1994, has now seen 20 Chinese medical teams, totaling over 100 doctors, deliver TCM treatments to approximately 250,000 patients in Malta.
