QVC Champions A New Age Of Possibility With Debut Of 2025 Q50 Ambassadors At First-Ever Tiktok Shop Super Brand Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The May 14 Livestream Event Unveils 2025 Q50 Class with Hoda Kotb, Kathy Hilton & More

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live shopping, today announced plans to kick off the second year of its Age of Possibility mission on May 14 through a first-of-its-kind cross category TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in collaboration with the social media platform. Following QVC Group's recent debut as the first U.S. retailer to launch a 24/7 live social shopping experience with TikTok Shop, this event marks another first, with QVC bringing a dedicated day of creator- and celebrity-led shopping, rooted in celebration, empowerment, and connection.

QVC's TikTok Shop Super Brand Day streams live on TikTok on May 14 beginning 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, May 14 in Santa Monica, a city known for its creative community, QVC and TikTok will bring together new and returning Q50 ambassadors, TikTok creators, and brand partners for a live shopping event unlike any other. The day's creator and celebrity-led content is designed to put women at the center of a modern retail experience-built just for her. Newly joining the Q50-a collective of inspiring women who show that life only gets better with age-are Hoda Kotb, Carla Rockmore, and Kathy Hilton, alongside returning ambassadors including Kathie Lee Gifford, Stacy London, and Barbara "Babs" Costello, just to name a few. See all the new Q50 here.

The event will feature inspiring speakers spotlighting women who are boldly redefining what's possible in their next chapter. There will also be immersive on-site experiences, a red-carpet entrance, and appearances by Q50 ambassadors, QVC hosts, partners and friends. While QVC is streaming live on TikTok Shop around the clock, this special livestream from Santa Monica offers an engaging 8-hour experience. Viewers will discover new product releases and can take advantage of event-only deals across curated QVC collections, including beauty, fashion, home, and kitchen-all exclusively available on QVC's TikTok Shop.

"The Age of Possibility is not a mission for just one group...it's a universal feeling," said Annette Dunleavy, VP of Brand Marketing at QVC Group and Q50 Ambassador. "As many modern women turn to social media, like TikTok, for inspiration and connection, we are meeting them where they are with what they need - showing that style, relevance, and transformation is ageless."

"You know I love the phrase 'right on time,' and becoming part of the Q50 is exactly that," said Hoda Kotb, Journalist and New Q50 Ambassador. "It's awesome to be involved with all the amazing women QVC has brought together. I'm honored and excited to soak up the wisdom and energy these remarkable ladies have to offer. I can tell the Q50 will be a great community to rely on for motivation, inspiration, and support!"

QVC fans and shoppers can tune into the specialty content on May 14, starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on @QVC on the TikTok app to shop exclusive deals, find trending products, and you'll never know who will drop by to say hello.

To learn more about the Age of Possibility and the new QVC's Q50 ambassadors, visit QVC .

