C4 Unveils C4 Alphabomb: The Pre-Workout For Next-Level Performance

"We created C4 AlphaBomb for fitness enthusiasts who push the limits with every rep," said Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. "It's not just about energy-it's about unleashing chaos and intensity in every workout. AlphaBomb is the next evolution in pre-workout formulas, designed to fuel those who demand explosive energy and relentless performance. We've raised the bar and set a new standard, providing fitness fanatics a next-level experience that helps them achieve their highest potential."

At the core of C4 AlphaBomb is a combustible caffeine complex containing 336mg of caffeine that includes Deura9TM (d9-Caffeine)-a groundbreaking, first-to-market stimulant created by d9 Designs. Created to help obliterate workouts, Deura9TM delivers sustained energy and enhances performance, making it ideal for high-caffeine users and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. With AlphaBombTM, athletes can lock in on their goals and unleash unrelenting intensity, leaving no room for weakness.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nutrabolt, a company that shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of performance nutrition," said Brad Sippy, Co-CEO at d9 Designs. "This product represents a major leap forward in the industry, and we are incredibly proud to introduce the first commercial application of d9's groundbreaking innovation via the AlphaBomb launch. Through our exclusive agreement with Nutrabolt, we are setting the new standard for performance in the pre-workout space."

In addition to its caffeine complex, C4 AlphaBomb includes powerful performance-enhancing ingredients that drive enhanced pumps, endurance, and muscular performance, making it the premier workout companion. Whether you're tackling your hardest sets or striving for new personal bests, AlphaBomb will help you push through with unrelenting focus and intensity.

C4 AlphaBomb highlights:



First-to-Market Caffeine Innovation : C4 AlphaBomb contains 336mg of caffeine using a unique complex that includes Deura9TM (d9-Caffeine) for an explosive sensory experience designed to propel you through your hardest workouts.

Unmatched Pumps: C4 AlphaBomb utilizes 8g of patented VELOX® blend of L-Arginine & L-Citrulline to drive enhanced and powerful pumps. Explosive Endurance: Delivers 8g of CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine to drive enhanced muscular endurance and fight muscular fatigue.

Plus, there's more! AlphaBomb will launch to consumers on Saturday, May 10th from 6-10pm CT at the C4 HIT HARDER ALPHA TRIALS live at ALPHALAND in Missouri City, TX where the fitness community will gather for an evening workout, sampling, influencer meet and greets, live music, giveaways, photo opportunities, and C4 Hit Harder merchandise. This open gym experience is accessible to the public focused on bodybuilders, athletes, powerlifters, fitness influencers, and all heavy lifting enthusiasts. This is the chance to experience C4 the Alpha Way.

For those who want to push the limits of their training and experience with the next level of pre-workout performance, AlphaBomb is available for $54.99 on May 10th at

About Nutrabolt:

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America's #1 BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.

About Deura9TM:

Deura9TM (d9-caffeine) is a breakthrough in caffeine science, engineered for longer-lasting energy, improved absorption, and smoother effects without the crash. Deura9TM is the first new form of caffeine ever developed and provides the same rapid stimulatory effects as ordinary caffeine, but last 3X+ longer and minimizes unwanted byproducts of caffeine metabolism. Deura9TM is a registered trademark of Lennham Pharmaceuticals, Inc. under exclusive license to d9 Designs Inc. Deura9TM is covered by multiple issued patents. See

About d9 Designs

d9 Designs is a consumer products manufacturer focused on commercializing the use of Deura9TM(d9-caffeine), a Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) food ingredient, in food, beverage, and cosmetic applications. Learn more at d9designs

