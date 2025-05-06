Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Projected To Surpass US$1.634 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.14%

The anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% from US$1.272 billion in 2025 to US$1.634 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.634 billion by 2030.The global anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for the chemical in various industrial applications. Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, also known as hydrogen fluoride anhydrous, is a colorless and corrosive gas that is used in the production of various chemicals and materials such as fluorocarbons, aluminum fluoride, and uranium hexafluoride.The rising demand for fluorocarbons in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, as well as the increasing use of aluminum fluoride in the production of aluminum, are some of the key factors driving the market growth.The growing demand for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride in the electronics industry is also expected to contribute to the market growth. The chemical is used in the production of semiconductors, LCD screens, and solar panels , among others. With the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the growing trend of renewable energy sources, the demand for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is expected to witness a significant surge in the coming years.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market, owing to the presence of major manufacturers and the growing demand for the chemical in various industries. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key contributors to the market growth in this region. The market is also witnessing significant growth in North America and Europe, driven by the increasing use of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride in the production of pharmaceuticals and chemicals.Overall, the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for the chemical in various industrial applications. With the rise in technological advancements and the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the market is expected to witness further developments and innovations in the near future.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market that have been covered are Honeywell International Inc., Solvay, Linde plc, Arkema, Lanxess, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Fubao Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market as follows:.By TypeoIndustrial GradeoTechnical Grade.By BaseoAminesoAmides.By End UseroChemicaloPharmaceuticaloElectronicsoOil & GasoMetallurgyoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Honeywell International Inc..Solvay.Linde plc.Arkema.Lanxess.Navin Fluorine International Limited.Fubao Group.Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co., Ltd.Foosung Co Ltd.Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH 