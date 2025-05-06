Wall Art Made For Kids, Not Parents: Introducing Doodleface Kid-Customized Wall Art

DoodleFace Dessert Time!

DoodleFace Construction Fun!

- Elizabeth Kidney, ORT/LHOLLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A father's frustration with the adult-centric world of children's wall art has sparked an innovation that puts kids first. DoodleFace , the American manufacturer of Color n' Erase Kids products, has launched its patent-pending customizable kids Wall Art. DoodleFace Wall Art challenges the status quo of nursery and children's room decor, where aesthetics that please parents often take priority over what engages, delights, and helps kids develop."Look at any nursery or child's room featured in magazines or social media," says founder Darren Coon. "The wall art is almost always what adults find aesthetically pleasing - muted colors, trendy themes, decorative rather than interactive. When decorating my daughter's room with traditional options, I realized she wasn't connecting with any of it. Children need wall art that speaks to them, engages their developing minds, and gives them agency in their own spaces."To address this disconnect, Coon developed a proprietary system that allows wall art characters to be snapped off, colored with wipe-away crayons, and snapped back on - no mess, no frustration. The result? Engaging, child-centered wall art that stimulates imagination, supports developmental milestones, and brings genuine joy to children, while amazingly attractive to satisfy parents.DoodleFace Wall Art is perfect for nurseries, toddler rooms, and big-kid bedrooms! As bedrooms and interests evolve the characters can be easily rearranged for a fresh look every time by snapping them on and off the wall.High-Contrast for Babies, Bold Colors for Toddlers: Developmentally appropriate visual stimulation that babies and young children respond to, unlike the muted, Instagram-friendly pastels that dominate contemporary nursery decor.Eco-Conscious and Non-Toxic: Made from 100% recyclable, non-toxic materials - better for growing minds and future generations.“DoodleFace is an OT's dream come true!” says Elizabeth Kidney, ORT/L.“It engages kids creatively and physically in a way that few products do.”Speech-language pathologist Julie Barry adds,“These are perfect for themed party décor, classrooms, and everyday use. The ability to erase and re-do gives children freedom, while also supporting communication and choice-making.”DoodleFace Wall Art ranges in price, with many options under $20. Available now at doodleface or amazon .com - because your child deserves wall art that's actually for them, not just for your Instagram feed.Proudly made in Upstate New York. Patent Pending.About DoodleFaceFounded in 2024, DoodleFace designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative coloring products that let kids color, play, and wipe away - all from its facility in Holley, New York. DoodleFace products create smiles while solving major challenges for kids, parents, teachers, and the environment.About Darren M. CoonDarren M. Coon is a lifelong entrepreneur, educator, and innovator. He founded TeacherGeek, a leading provider of hands-on STEM education tools used in thousands of schools worldwide, and co-founded Karma Water, the pioneering beverage brand with its signature powder-delivery cap. With a career built on turning creative ideas into successful ventures, Darren is now bringing his passion for innovation and sustainability into DoodleFace – an eco-friendly brand reimagining dry-erase creativity for a new generation.

Jill Lewis

JLPR

+1 416-710-4460

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.