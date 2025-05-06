403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, US fabricate plan to decommission ISS
(MENAFN) The United States and Russia are jointly developing a plan to safely decommission the International Space Station (ISS), according to Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate. Speaking to Russian news outlet TASS, Bowersox confirmed that both nations, along with other international partners, are working closely on outlining the final phase of the ISS’s operation.
The ISS, launched in 1998, is a long-standing collaborative project involving the US, Russia, Canada, Japan, and multiple European countries. Bowersox emphasized the ongoing nature of the planning process, noting that while the station could potentially operate longer than currently expected, there’s also the risk of an earlier shutdown if unforeseen issues arise. He highlighted that the planning is being done collectively with all participating nations acting as a unified team.
Regular discussions between Washington and Moscow continue regarding ISS operations. Earlier this week, Bowersox met with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their meeting included talks on several space initiatives, including upcoming missions and launch preparations from the new Baiterek Rocket Complex, a joint Russian-Kazakh project supporting the Soyuz-5 rocket.
The meeting also coincided with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project—the first joint crewed space mission between the US and the Soviet Union in 1975. Despite current tensions over the Ukraine conflict and deteriorating political relations, US-Russian cooperation in space has remained largely stable. NASA and Roscosmos recently extended their ISS cross-flight partnership through 2026 and continue to collaborate on station operations.
The ISS, launched in 1998, is a long-standing collaborative project involving the US, Russia, Canada, Japan, and multiple European countries. Bowersox emphasized the ongoing nature of the planning process, noting that while the station could potentially operate longer than currently expected, there’s also the risk of an earlier shutdown if unforeseen issues arise. He highlighted that the planning is being done collectively with all participating nations acting as a unified team.
Regular discussions between Washington and Moscow continue regarding ISS operations. Earlier this week, Bowersox met with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Their meeting included talks on several space initiatives, including upcoming missions and launch preparations from the new Baiterek Rocket Complex, a joint Russian-Kazakh project supporting the Soyuz-5 rocket.
The meeting also coincided with the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project—the first joint crewed space mission between the US and the Soviet Union in 1975. Despite current tensions over the Ukraine conflict and deteriorating political relations, US-Russian cooperation in space has remained largely stable. NASA and Roscosmos recently extended their ISS cross-flight partnership through 2026 and continue to collaborate on station operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment