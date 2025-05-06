Azerbaijan To Host Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum In May

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The“Sustainable Agriculture Investment Forum,” organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, will be held in Baku on May 14–15 as part of the International Agricultural Innovation Forum, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Bahruz Hidayatzadeh, an official from Caspian Event Organisers, during a press conference for the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition“Caspian Agro” and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition“InterFood Azerbaijan.”

The event will take place at the Baku Expo Center and is expected to gather over 200 international and local participants, including officials, industry experts, and business leaders.

Supported by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the Agrarian Innovation Center, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (ASK), and exhibition organizers, the forum will focus on a range of key issues, including investment in sustainable agriculture, support for agricultural SMEs, trade, value chains, and food markets.

“The forum is a significant step toward strengthening international economic ties in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector,” Hidayatzadeh emphasized. He also noted that the agenda will feature bilateral business meetings (B2B) and specialized training sessions for attendees.