Dubai Real Estate Market Sets New Monthly Sales Record Of AED 62.4B In April

Dubai, UAE, 6May, 2025: Dubai's thriving real estate market set a new all-time monthly sales record of AED62.4 billion in April, a 95.3% increase in value on the same month last year.

A market update issued today by fäm Properties reveals that last month's total of 17,979 transactions also represented a 55.4% increase over April 2024, making it the third best-selling month on record in terms of volume.

It underlines the buoyant nature of the Dubai property sector, with April eclipsing the previous monthly sales peak of AED 61.1 billion in October last year, following on from the second highest ever quarterly total of AED 142.7 billion in Q1 2025.

Data from DXBinteract shows major increases in the number of transactions across all real estate sectors for April compared with last year, topped byvilla sales – a 134% rise in volume – worth AED23.7 billion.

Plot sales worth AED 10.9 billion climbed by 126% in volume to 599, followed by apartment sales of AED26.7 billion rising by 42.3% to 13,737. A total of 419 commercial property transactions amounting to AED1.1 billion represented a 54% increase in volume over April 2024, while the average price per sq. ft was up by 2.3% to AED 1,583.

“Once again, the data underscores the strength of Dubai's real estate market and the consistent growth it has shown in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“It reaffirms Dubai's reputation as a secure, dependable destination for real estate investment, strengthening investor confidence and drawing increased interest from local, regional, and international markets.”

Dubai property sales for the month of April have now soared by 1,633% in value over the last five years – from AED3.6 billion (1,700 transactions) in 2020, AED10.9 billion (4,800) in 2021, AED17.5 billion (6,900) in 2022, AED26.3 billion (8,000) in 2023 and AED32 billion (11,600) in 2024 and last month's new high.

The most expensive individual property sold in April was a luxury villa at Palm Jumeirah which fetched AED180 million. The most expensive apartment sold during the month went for AED156 million at Bulgari Lighthouse Dubai at Island 2.

With properties worth more than AED5 million accounting for 11% of total sales, 31% came in the AED1-2 million range, 27% below AED1 million, 18% between AED2-3 million and 14% between AED3-5 million.

Overall, first sales from developers were significantly greater than those of resales – 67% over 33% both in terms of volume and overall value.

Units Value

Jumeirah Village Circle 1,606 2.166 billion

Business Bay 1,168 3.477 billion

Al Yelayiss 1 1,020 3.338 billion

Wadi Al Safa 5 964 1.983 billion

Dubai Marina 926 3.243 billion

