J&K Govt Orders Inclusion Of Children Aged 6 Or Above In Public Distribution System

According to an order, the department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs stated that children aged 6 years & above or upon attaining 6 years age be included in PDS in their respective AAY, PHH, NPHH or Exclusion family ration cards.

It also stated that any left out eligible beneficiary be included under the public distribution system, if not covered so far, as per norms.

“Wherever any case of a widow or a divorcee, not covered under PDS is reported to the department, such beneficiaries shall be provided a separate ration card in PHH, NPHH or Exclusion group, as the case may be, depending upon the financial status, and conformity to NFSA rules, so as to provide them coverage under PDS,” the order reads.

