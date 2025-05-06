403
Kuwait Dive Team Completes Mooring Buoys Maintenance At Qaruh Island
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Dive Team, operating under the Environmental Voluntary Foundation (EVF) completed, Tuesday, maintenance work on marine mooring buoys around Qaruh Island, as part of its project to safeguard coral reefs across Kuwait.
The head of the team, Waleed Al-Fadhel told KUNA that the team began the operations at coral reefs sites, successfully completing repairs in the southern islands, and coastal areas.
He noted that Qaruh Island has now 22 mooring buoys placed around its perimeter, bringing the total number of the buoys installed by the team up to 107, built to high durability standards for various boats and yacht sizes.
Al-Fadhel pointed out that many seafarers actively use these buoys, which have been carefully distributed to meet environmental and aesthetic needs while minimizing damage to coral reefs.
The buoys also help identify reef locations, particularly during low tide, against coral destruction caused by human activities.
He further said that coral reefs in Kuwait serve as vital homes for marine life, providing environmental and economic benefits, adding that in many coastal nations, cities rely on reef-related-resources.
Al-Fadhel emphasized the team's commitment to the project, with divers and a dedicated maintenance workshop working daily alongside specialized boats to complete the tasks to the highest standards.
He described Qaruh as one of Kuwait's most beautiful islands, as it is the smallest and the furthest of the southern islands, known for its clear waters, rich coral diversity and regular visits from sea turtles for nesting.
He urged fishermen to avoid using nets too close to coral reefs, warning that such practices harm marine ecosystems, pose navigational hazards, and violate environmental laws. (end)
zhz
