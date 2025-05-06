LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS SIGNS MULTI-YEAR CHARTER DEAL WITH TRANSCEND CRUISES TO LAUNCH EUROPEAN RIVER EXPEDITIONS

Strategic Partnership Kickstarts the Expedition Cruise Pioneer's Expansion into Europe River Cruise Segment Starting in 2026

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions , the pioneer of modern expedition cruising, and Transcend Cruises today announced a multi-year charter agreement that will reframe European river cruising for discerning travelers looking to experience the continent's most iconic waterways like a true explorer.

The initial agreement with Transcend Cruises will run through at least 2028, and will see a notable increase in annual European river departures operated on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand year-over-year on board Transcend Cruises' luxury newbuild ships.

"We are thrilled for the upcoming launch of our unique River Expeditions in Europe-an experience our guests have long desired and will deeply enjoy," said Natalya Leahy, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. "We know that 'how you see it' matters, and that's why we've curated these river voyages with the same depth, care, and expertise that define all of our expeditions. With National Geographic naturalists and historians, and exclusive events woven into each journey, our guests will explore Europe's storied rivers in truly meaningful ways. We're equally excited to partner with Transcend Cruises to introduce a brand-new ship, custom-designed to deliver the elevated, personalized experience our guests expect from us."

"Transcend Cruises is extremely pleased to join Lindblad Expeditions in a symbiotic partnership. We are a natural fit in working so close together with such a respected brand in mindful exploration travel," said Hans Rood, CEO, Transcend Cruises. "Our state-of-the-art newbuild river cruise ships offer both a luxury experience, as well as the opportunity to accommodate the lecturing and mind enriching requirements essential for their travelers. With a strong focus on wellness, sustainability and best of services, we are the perfect fit to deliver the programs Lindblad Expeditions require. By collaborating, we are able to create the most exclusive experiences on Europe's most spectacular waterways."

Working together with Transcend Cruises, the two leaders are developing a series of customized itineraries expertly crafted to provide curious travelers the opportunity to embark on journeys of deep discovery and venture closer, deeper, and farther into the river-side cities, towns, and villages with the experts in expedition, Lindblad Expeditions.

Each voyage will be staffed by one of the brand's veteran Expedition Leaders, several knowledgeable Field Staff, and at least one National Geographic Expert. Staff will guide guests on private tours, exclusive tastings, and expertly curated synonymous with the co-brand.

For more than 50 years, Lindblad Expeditions has explored some of the most iconic waterways-including the Peruvian Amazon , the Nile in Egypt , and the Columbia and Snake Rivers in the United States' Pacific Northwest -however, this partnership will mark a historic first for the co-brand, which has never offered river expeditions in Europe before.

Details of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand's first-ever European river expedition season and the chartered vessel will be released in the coming weeks. To learn more about Transcend Cruises, visit ; more information about Lindblad Expeditions and the co-brand can be found at .

About Lindblad Expeditions :

Lindblad Expeditions, LLC, a subsidiary of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND ), is the recognized pioneer of modern expedition cruising, creating the category after the family led the first non-scientific civilian expedition to Antarctica in 1966.

With nearly 60 years of experience and operational excellence, Lindblad Expeditions now commands the largest, most diverse fleet of expedition ships in the industry, consisting of 22 owned and chartered mission-built vessels ranging in size from 16 – 148 guests. Lindblad Expeditions offers over 100 unique itineraries across six continents, selling and operating over 600 annual departures on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand. Together, the two industry leaders deliver unmatched expertise, bringing together leading scientists, naturalists, and researchers to inspire travelers, highlight moments that elevate the soul, and foster a lifelong passion for the planet and its people.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions, its growing fleet, and the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, visit .

About Transcend Cruises:

Transcend Cruises is a new, global B2B charter-only river cruising company. Filling a void in the market, the company introduces a business model uniquely customized for group travel. Through a purpose-built fleet of wellness-enabling luxury river cruise ships, and an innovative service model designed for multi-day tours, meetings and events, the company custom crafts experiences for each client. The company's ships deliver the space configuration, accommodations flexibility, and exceptional support to solve the challenges experienced by meeting, incentive, corporate group and event buyers.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions

