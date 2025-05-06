FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COURTROOM DRAMA-THRILLER“FINDING NICOLE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the inspirational courtroom drama based on a true story, FINDING NICOLE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 6, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the inspirational courtroom drama based on a true story, FINDING NICOLE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 6, 2025.

FINDING NICOLE is based on the true-life story of Nicole Beverly and her two children surviving and learning to thrive after going through horrific domestic violence as initially presented on the HLN television series INSIDE EVIL WITH CHRIS CUOMO episode "Til Death Do Us Part" -- and in Nicole's own top-selling book FINDING NICOLE. The story traces Nicole's tale of survival as she combats domestic violence and reclaims herself and her children and finds a way to begin thriving.

Directed by Harley Wallen, FINDING NICOLE was written by Geoffrey D. Calhoun, Nicole Beverly, and Harley Wallen. FINDING NICOLE was produced by Harley Wallen, Kaiti Wallen, Joe Williamson, and Nicole Beverly. The ensemble cast features Kaiti Wallen ('Nicole Beverly'), Shawn Whalen ('Cameron Banks'), Richard Tyson ('Judge Carter'), Mari G. ('Warren Beverly'), Shawtay Dalon ('Shonda Wright'), Debra Lamb ('Susan'), Blanca Blanco ('Katarina Lopez'), Marcus Woods ('Officer Griffin'), Pierre Aristide ('Officer Bobby'), Allyssa Caswell ('Jessica'), Michael James Alexander ('Baz'), Vida Ghaffari ('Mary Ann/NPR Reporter') and Deon Hunt ('Adam').

“Making FINDING NICOLE was a very emotional journey for us,” said filmmaker Harley Wallen.“At times being on set was therapy, and at times it was educational as our ensemble became a family with something big to say and to make a difference with Nicole's story. We are grateful to be able to share Nicole's journey, that's unfortunately far too common in today's world.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire FINDING NICOLE directly with the filmmakers.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

