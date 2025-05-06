Russia Reports Massive Drone Attacks Across 11 Regions, Closes Airports In Moscow And Other Cities
This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC , Ukrinform reports.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin reported 19“downed” drones flying to the Russian capital.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's report, another 32 drones were“shot down” over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, 22 over Voronezh Oblast, 10 over Penza Oblast, nine over Kaluga Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, two over Lipetsk and Samara Oblast, and one over Vladimir, Kursk, and Rostov Oblast.
In Moscow, where a parade will be held on May 9, the wreckage of one of the drones fell on the Kashirskoye highway, Sobianin said. According to him,“according to preliminary information, there were no serious injuries or casualties.”
During the drone attack, the airports of Moscow and a number of cities, including Yaroslavl, Ivanovo, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and others, were closed.Read also: One killed, seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
The Ukrainian side did not comment on the attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck at the control center of Russian UAV units near the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
