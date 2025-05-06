Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eyewitnesses: Drones Attack Vital Facilities In Port Sudan City


2025-05-06 05:03:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, May 6 (KUNA) -- Drones attacked several vital facilities in the temporary Sudanese capital of Port Sudan City, the third attack of its kind under a week, said eyewitnesses on Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, the attack caused flames and destruction to several facilities in the southern and main ports of the city.
A hotel in central Port Sudan as well as the Flamingo military airbase north of the city were targeted, they said, revealing that the hotel was partially damaged due to the drones attack.
They revealed that a fuel warehouse in Port Sudan's international airport went up in flames and exploded as a result of a similar targeting.
Authorities evacuated the airport and cancelled flights to allow the civil defense to handle the situation.
The Sudanese Government and the army did not release any statements regarding this fresh wave of drones attack.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recently increased its drones' attacks against military facilities belonging to the Sudanese Army throughout the country. (end)
