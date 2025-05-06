Pet Tech Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | A $17.25 Billion Market By 2030 - A New Era Of Pet Well-Being

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Tech Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pet Tech Market was valued at USD 7.63 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 17.25 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.56%.

The market is experiencing strong demand driven by rising pet ownership, increasing humanization of pets, and growing consumer spending on pet care. Smart pet devices, such as automated feeders, GPS trackers, and health-monitoring wearables, are gaining popularity as owners seek convenience and better ways to monitor their pets' well-being.

Advances in AI and IoT are also fueling innovation, enabling features like real-time health tracking and interactive entertainment. Additionally, the demand for premium and personalized pet solutions is pushing companies to develop high-tech, data-driven products, further expanding the pet tech market.



PET TECH MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning in Pet Tech

AI-powered pet care gadgets are transforming how busy owners care for their pets. Smart feeders automate meal schedules, ensuring pets are fed on time with the right portions. Interactive AI toys keep pets engaged while health-monitoring wearables track vital signs and detect potential issues early. Remote pet cameras allow owners to check in, talk, and even comfort their pets from anywhere.

AI advances, future innovations like robotic pet sitters and emotion-detecting smart collars may further enhance pet care. These gadgets offer convenience, improve pet well-being, and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.

Rising Pet Ownership

Global pet ownership is surging, driven by factors like urbanization, evolving family structures, and strong emotional bonds between humans and pets. Data from a 2024 study by Mars shows 56% of respondents own pets, with a significant portion being first-time pet owners. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, view pets as family, fueling the demand for pet-related innovations and services.

MARKET RESTRAINTS

Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices

The pet tech market, which includes smart pet products such as automated feeders, GPS trackers, health monitoring devices, and interactive toys, heavily depends on a diverse range of raw materials. These materials include plastics, electronic components, sensors, lithium batteries, and even specialized fabrics for wearables. The fluctuation in the prices of these raw materials can significantly impact production costs, supply chain stability, and retail pricing, ultimately affecting both manufacturers and consumers.

Geopolitical tensions and trade policies also play a crucial role in raw material fluctuations. Many components used in pet tech products are sourced from China, Southeast Asia, and other regions with significant production capabilities. Tariffs, trade restrictions, or political instability in these areas can lead to supply disruptions and higher material costs.

For instance, in 2024, India and the U.S. are facing growing tensions in the steel market due to an influx of cheap Chinese steel flooding global markets. The aggressive pricing from China is putting pressure on domestic producers in both countries, raising concerns about unfair competition and potential economic consequences. The U.S. has already imposed tariffs on Chinese steel imports, while India is also considering measures to protect its market. This situation highlights the broader geopolitical and trade challenges linked to China's industrial policies and their impact on global steel markets. Trade disputes between major economies can result in import/export restrictions, forcing manufacturers to seek alternative suppliers at higher prices, which can, in turn, increase the overall cost of pet tech products.

GLOBAL PET TECH MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America leads the pet tech market due to high pet care spending and the early adoption of smart technologies. Europe is experiencing growth driven by pet wellness initiatives, while APAC is seeing rapid market expansion due to urbanization and a growing middle class. The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America also showcase rising demand for pet tech, propelled by increasing pet humanization trends.

PET TECH MARKET SHARE & VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global pet tech market is highly fragmented, with a mix of global players, regional startups, and niche companies catering to specific pet care needs. The pet tech market is dominated by several key players that have carved out a strong presence through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Companies such as Whistle & FitBark (owned by Mars, Incorporated), Tractive, and Garmin lead the pet wearable segment, offering GPS trackers and health-monitoring devices for dogs and cats. Meanwhile, Petcube and Furbo are well-known for their pet monitoring and interactive camera solutions, allowing owners to check on their pets remotely. Automatic pet feeders and smart litter boxes represent another rapidly growing segment, with brands like Litter-Robot, Sure Petcare, and PetSafe providing AI-driven feeding and waste management solutions.

Global Pet Tech Market Latest News & Developments



In March 2025, Enabot launched the EBO Air 2, a smart home robot that enhances security and pet interaction with a 2K Ultra HD camera, 360 mobility, night vision, and AI-powered features. Offering motion detection, two-way talk, and customizable expressions, it keeps homes monitored and pets entertained. The EBO Air 2 strengthens Enabot's position in the growing pet tech market, appealing to security-conscious homeowners and pet owners seeking interactive, AI-driven solutions. Its innovation boosts brand recognition and market competitiveness.

In January 2025, Satellai partnered with Qualcomm to revolutionize pet tracking with the Satellai Tracker, integrating Qualcomm's advanced chipset technology. This collaboration enhances Satellai's market position by offering cutting-edge, reliable tracking, even in no-signal areas, boosting pet safety and customer trust. In January 2025Tractive named Sandrine Arcizet as its Brand Ambassador for France, leveraging her influence to promote its GPS and health trackers. The new DOG 6 tracker introduces Bark Monitoring, with future heart and respiratory rate tracking for enhanced pet safety. This partnership boosts Tractive's visibility, educating pet owners and reinforcing its market leadership in data-driven pet tech.

