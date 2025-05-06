Dubai Billionaire Sentenced In Major Financial Crime Case

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's Fourth Criminal Court has sentenced Balvinder Singh Sahni, a prominent businessman known as“Abu Sabah,” to prison for orchestrating a complex money laundering operation involving shell companies and fraudulent financial transactions. The court found Sahni guilty of defrauding UAE banks of approximately AED100 million, marking one of the most significant financial crime convictions in the emirate.

Sahni, renowned for his extravagant lifestyle-including the purchase of a license plate for AED33 million-was arrested alongside several associates, including his eldest son and senior managers from his business ventures. The investigation revealed that Sahni and his network established multiple shell companies to facilitate the laundering of illicit funds, disguising them as legitimate business transactions.

The court's ruling underscores Dubai's intensified efforts to combat financial crimes. Authorities have been cracking down on money laundering activities, with the Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai Economic Security Centre leading operations against international networks. These efforts have resulted in the disruption of schemes involving the illegal transfer of funds and cryptocurrencies, amounting to hundreds of millions of dirhams.

In one notable case, authorities dismantled two major money laundering operations totaling AED641 million. The first involved an Emirati national, 21 British nationals, two Americans, a Czech national, and two companies owned by the Emirati. They were charged with possessing illicit funds of AED461 million and using forged documents to smuggle funds from the UK to the UAE. The second operation targeted a cryptocurrency-based scheme worth AED180 million, orchestrated by two Indian nationals and one British national, laundering proceeds from criminal activities through unlicensed intermediaries.

Dubai's commitment to financial integrity has been further demonstrated by the establishment of a specialised court focused on combating money laundering within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal. This move aligns with the UAE's National AML/CFT Strategy and National Action Plan, aiming to strengthen the integrity of the financial system and reinforce the rule of law.

