Media reports Israel consenting complete ‘conquest’ of Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel's government has approved a strategy for the complete military occupation of Gaza, involving the forced relocation of its Palestinian population to the southern region of the territory. This new plan is aimed at achieving Israel’s war goals of defeating Hamas and rescuing hostages currently held in Gaza, with Israel claiming that 59 captives are being held by the militant group, though many are feared dead.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet reportedly unanimously approved the plan during a meeting on Monday, according to unnamed sources. The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Eyal Zamir, also announced the mobilization of tens of thousands of additional reservists to increase pressure on Hamas.
The new strategy is expected to lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, potentially worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to officials, the plan would involve taking control of the Gaza Strip, holding the territory, and moving its population south for their protection. However, this could exacerbate the humanitarian situation, which has already been deteriorating rapidly due to Israeli bombings, a blockade, and shortages of essential supplies.
The conflict erupted after a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of dozens of hostages. In response, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has led to the deaths of more than 50,000 Palestinians, most of whom are civilians.
International organizations have raised serious concerns over Israel’s military actions, accusing it of indiscriminate bombings, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and obstruction of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s earlier proposal to "voluntarily" relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt has drawn widespread condemnation, though Netanyahu supported the idea.
