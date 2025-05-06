Audiocodes Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
March 31 ,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 63,133
|
|
$ 50,749
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
209
|
|
210
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
3,194
|
|
3,426
|
Trade receivables, net
|
56,062
|
|
56,016
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
10,629
|
|
13,012
|
Inventories
|
28,566
|
|
31,364
|
Total current assets
|
161,793
|
|
162,876
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Long-term Trade receivables
|
$ 14,921
|
|
$ 15,753
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
25,760
|
|
28,518
|
Long-term financial investments
|
3,386
|
|
3,008
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9,113
|
|
9,838
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
32,009
|
|
32,534
|
Severance pay funds
|
17,329
|
|
18,004
|
Total long-term assets
|
102,518
|
|
107,655
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
28,248
|
|
27,321
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
|
37,916
|
|
38,049
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 330,475
|
|
$ 335,901
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
6,570
|
|
7,543
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
24,689
|
|
25,823
|
Deferred revenues
|
43,257
|
|
38,438
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
5,845
|
|
5,954
|
Total current liabilities
|
80,361
|
|
77,758
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
$ 15,845
|
|
$ 16,387
|
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|
19,070
|
|
19,434
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
29,295
|
|
30,508
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
64,210
|
|
66,329
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
185,904
|
|
191,814
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 330,475
|
|
$ 335,901
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
$ 27,775
|
|
$ 28,550
|
Services
|
|
32,599
|
|
31,526
|
Total Revenues
|
|
60,374
|
|
60,076
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
11,017
|
|
11,825
|
Services
|
|
10,223
|
|
9,584
|
Total Cost of revenues
|
|
21,240
|
|
21,409
|
Gross profit
|
|
39,134
|
|
38,667
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
|
13,026
|
|
13,933
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
18,561
|
|
17,367
|
General and administrative
|
|
3,902
|
|
4,086
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
35,489
|
|
35,386
|
Operating income
|
|
3,645
|
|
3,281
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
|
1,716
|
|
23
|
Income before taxes on income
|
|
5,361
|
|
3,304
|
Taxes on income, net
|
|
(1,345)
|
|
(1,221)
|
Net income
|
|
$ 4,016
|
|
$ 2,083
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.07
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.13
|
|
$ 0.07
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings
|
|
29,528
|
|
30,333
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net
|
|
30,045
|
|
30,793
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP net income
|
|
|
$ 4,016
|
|
$ 2,083
|
GAAP net earnings per share
|
|
|
$ 0.13
|
|
$ 0.07
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
95
|
|
79
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
|
|
122
|
|
122
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
505
|
Research and development, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
349
|
|
592
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
934
|
Selling and marketing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
569
|
|
723
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
772
|
General and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
|
575
|
|
742
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
818
|
Financial expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences (3)
|
|
|
(1,035)
|
|
(364)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income, net (4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
471
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
$ 4,702
|
|
$ 5,219
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|
|
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.17
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
|
|
30,725
|
|
31,570
|
(1)
|
Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
|
(2)
|
Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.
|
(3)
|
Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
|
(4)
|
Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments.
|
(5)
|
In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.
|
|
|
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$ 4,016
|
|
$ 2,083
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
954
|
|
523
|
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of
|
|
|
104
|
|
314
|
Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net
|
|
|
133
|
|
(110)
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
2,136
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
619
|
|
(786)
|
Cash financial loss (income), net
|
|
|
53
|
|
85
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
746
|
|
2,389
|
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(1,543)
|
|
(2,111)
|
Decrease in trade receivables, net
|
|
|
786
|
|
2,316
|
Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
|
2,383
|
|
540
|
Decrease in inventories
|
|
|
2,855
|
|
3,258
|
Decrease in trade payables
|
|
|
(1,289)
|
|
(234)
|
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(2,595)
|
|
(1,732)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
|
|
4,647
|
|
6,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
13,457
|
|
14,981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
Proceeds from financial investment
|
|
|
113
|
|
21
|
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
|
|
|
3,200
|
|
500
|
Purchase of financial investments
|
|
|
(442)
|
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
(1,474)
|
|
(6,785)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
(6,260)
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
(5,208)
|
|
(3,584)
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
|
(5,326)
|
|
(5,453)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
|
|
|
63
|
|
180
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(10,471)
|
|
(8,857)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
|
|
|
4,384
|
|
(136)
|
Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
58,749
|
|
30,546
|
Cash, cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$ 63,133
|
|
$ 30,410
|
Company Contacts
|
|
|
Niran Baruch,
|
|
Roger L. Chuchen,
|
|
|
Logo -
SOURCE AudioCodes
