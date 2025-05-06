403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Zealand Lawmaker Pushes for Under-16s Social Media Ban
(MENAFN) A New Zealand legislator is pushing for the creation of a law that would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, a move that could see New Zealand align with Australia's stricter approach to regulating online platforms.
Catherine Wedd, a Member of Parliament from the New Zealand National Party, has put forward a member's bill that would necessitate social media companies to confirm the ages of their users and prevent those under 16 from establishing accounts. According to a media report released on Tuesday, companies that fail to comply could face financial penalties and would be required to take "all reasonable steps" to ensure their users are at least 16 years old.
"My Social Media Age-Appropriate Users Bill is about protecting young people from bullying, inappropriate content and social media addiction by restricting access for under 16-year-olds," the report quoted Wedd as saying.
The proposed legislation has the support of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has expressed his willingness to adopt it as a government bill, which would speed up its journey through parliament.
"It's not a political issue. It's actually a New Zealand issue," Luxon remarked, noting his desire for cross-party support.
The framework for the proposed law is based on legislation currently being implemented in Australia. If enacted, it would grant the relevant minister the authority to designate specific platforms as age-restricted and mandate a formal review three years after its implementation to assess its effectiveness.
Australia's legislation, which bans social media for children under 16 and is the first of its kind globally, was passed by the senate in November 2024.
Catherine Wedd, a Member of Parliament from the New Zealand National Party, has put forward a member's bill that would necessitate social media companies to confirm the ages of their users and prevent those under 16 from establishing accounts. According to a media report released on Tuesday, companies that fail to comply could face financial penalties and would be required to take "all reasonable steps" to ensure their users are at least 16 years old.
"My Social Media Age-Appropriate Users Bill is about protecting young people from bullying, inappropriate content and social media addiction by restricting access for under 16-year-olds," the report quoted Wedd as saying.
The proposed legislation has the support of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who has expressed his willingness to adopt it as a government bill, which would speed up its journey through parliament.
"It's not a political issue. It's actually a New Zealand issue," Luxon remarked, noting his desire for cross-party support.
The framework for the proposed law is based on legislation currently being implemented in Australia. If enacted, it would grant the relevant minister the authority to designate specific platforms as age-restricted and mandate a formal review three years after its implementation to assess its effectiveness.
Australia's legislation, which bans social media for children under 16 and is the first of its kind globally, was passed by the senate in November 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment