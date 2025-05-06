Nuevocor Closes US$45 Million Series B Financing For Clinical Development Of Novel Mechanobiology-Centered Therapy For Cardiomyopathy

– Round co-led by new investors, Kurma Partners and Angelini Ventures, with significant participation from existing investors EDBI, ClavystBio, and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund

– Proceeds will support the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of lead candidate, NVC-001, in patients with LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM) through to clinical proof-of-concept

SINGAPORE and PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor , a Singapore-headquartered IND-stage biotechnology company developing cures for cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, today announced the successful completion of US$45 million Series B financing. The round was co-led by Kurma Partners and Angelini Ventures, with significant participation from existing investors EDBI, ClavystBio and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, alongside Highlight Capital and SEEDS Capital. Nuevocor is pleased to welcome Amanda Gett-Chaperot, PhD (Kurma Partners) and Elia Stupka, PhD (Angelini Ventures) to its Board of Directors.

The new investment will support a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, ascending single-dose Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NVC-001 in patients with LMNA DCM, with clinical trial sites across the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, the company will establish an office in Paris, France, to support clinical development and bring Singapore innovation to patients globally.

LMNA DCM is a genetic heart condition caused by mutations in the LMNA gene, leading to the weakening and enlargement of the heart muscle, ultimately resulting in a rapid progression toward end-stage heart failure. LMNA DCM is estimated to affect more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. NVC-001 and other pipeline assets are derived from Nuevocor's proprietary PrOSIATM mechanobiology platform, which pinpoints the functional root-cause of many cardiomyopathies.

"We are delighted to secure this significant financing milestone to build a global company with such an experienced syndicate of international life science investors," said Dr. Yann Chong Tan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuevocor . "The continued strong support from insiders and the addition of new investors will enable Nuevocor to continue its strong momentum and advance NVC-001 into the clinic. This is an example of how Singapore is bringing transformative innovation to the rest of the world."

"Nuevocor is providing new hope to a significant population of cardiovascular patients who today lack treatment options by directly targeting the underlying causes of disease," said Dr. Amanda Gett-Chaperot, Partner at Kurma Partners . "The burden of cardiomyopathies is large, and Kurma is excited to join Nuevocor, investing from our new Biofund IV to create meaningful value through the treatment of these important diseases."

"Our investment in Nuevocor marks a strategic expansion for Angelini Ventures – into cardiovascular disease, gene therapy, and the Singapore biotech ecosystem. We are excited by Nuevocor's novel approach to treating genetic-dilated cardiomyopathy by targeting mechanobiological pathways rather than simply replacing genes. This one-time therapy has the potential to transform patient outcomes and ease healthcare burdens. We are proud to support their mission and join the Board, alongside Kurma, ClavystBio, EDBI, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and other investors, as the company grows globally, including into Europe," said Dr. Elia Stupka, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures .

About NVC-001

NVC-001 is a first-in-class, AAV-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM), one of the most aggressive forms of DCM with a rapid progression toward end-stage heart failure and malignant ventricular arrhythmias associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death. LMNA DCM is estimated to affect more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. NVC-001 is designed to reduce forces to the nucleus to restore nuclear envelope integrity, a hallmark of LMNA DCM, and treat disease. NVC-001 has demonstrated dramatic survival benefits in preclinical models, high transduction levels and a clean safety profile in both GLP toxicology studies and large animal models. Nuevocor plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in early 2026, with sites in the U.S. and Europe, and a concurrent natural history study.

About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is an IND-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology, headquartered in Singapore with an office in the U.S. and expanding to Europe. Our unique approach, enabled by our proprietary PrOSIATM mechanobiology platform, surpasses the limitations of traditional gene replacement therapy – which treats individual gene mutations – to treating defects in shared disease pathways across multiple cardiomyopathies by addressing the root cause of disease. Nuevocor is first-in-disease by addressing genetic cardiomyopathies that are not amendable to gene replacement therapy and have no effective treatment options. ( )

About Kurma Partners

Founded in 2009 in Paris, Kurma Partners has become a key player in Europe, financing innovation to build the healthcare industry of tomorrow. Kurma invests from company formation to growth capital, across the spectrum of healthcare through specialized franchises. The franchises continue to expand with successive funds focused on biotechnology (Biofunds I, II, III, IV), digital health & diagnostics (Kurma Diagnostics and Kurma Diagnostics 2) and more recently, growth opportunities (Kurma Growth Opportunity Fund). Kurma's teams based in Paris and Munich are embedded within the European ecosystem and have strong international networks spanning prestigious research institutes and hospitals, entrepreneurs, industry and investors. Kurma Partners is part of the Eurazeo group. ( )

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in biotech and digital health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies. To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Its biotech portfolio includes Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The digital health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis. ( )

About EDBI

EDBI operates under SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore. We invest in high-growth global technology companies and industry leaders looking to scale in Singapore and across Asia. Leveraging SG Growth Capital's extensive networks and expertise, we collaborate with our portfolio companies to unlock growth opportunities, create pathways for advancement, and connect them with the resources needed for success. Through strategic investments and partnerships, we drive the development of innovative solutions, create good jobs, and contribute to Singapore's long-term economic resilience. (

About ClavystBio

ClavystBio is a life sciences investor and venture builder established by Temasek to accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough ideas into health impact. We invest and partner with innovators, entrepreneurs and founders to launch and grow global companies from Singapore. Our focus spans therapeutics, digital health and medtech, with an emphasis on first-in-class science and technology. Our collaborative space, Node 1, provides plug-and-play spaces for ventures that have graduated from incubators to progress to their next milestones. By bringing startups together, we foster a vibrant and supportive community. Since our inception in 2022, ClavystBio has committed over US $220 million in investments in the life sciences sector. ( )

About Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund

The Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), established in 2010, is dedicated to investing in groundbreaking biotechnology companies that are at the forefront of therapeutic and digital innovations, aiming to advance biomedical research. With a commitment to revolutionizing the standard of care, the BIVF fosters long-term partnerships with scientists and entrepreneurs. The BIVF's focus is on nurturing disease-modifying therapeutic concepts and facilitating their clinical application. The BIVF prioritizes the translation of first-in-class concepts that address significant medical needs in fields such as oncology, immunology, regenerative medicine, neurodegeneration, infectious diseases, and digital health technologies. These innovative concepts often encompass novel platform technologies designed to tackle targets and diseases that were previously considered untreatable. With a fund volume of EUR 350 million, the BIVF operates as an evergreen fund, continually reinvesting to fuel its mission. The partners of the BIVF gain from the fund's deep expertise in drug discovery & development, translational science, and management, along with access to a network of experts within the Boehringer Ingelheim organization. Currently, the BIVF supports a diverse portfolio of over 40 companies, leveraging its extensive experience to drive progress in healthcare. ( )

SOURCE Nuevocor

