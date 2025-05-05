HDB Sponsors GUC Career Fair To Support Youth Employment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Housing and Development Bank (HDB) participated as a sponsor in the career fair organized by the German University in Cairo (GUC) on 3-4 May. The event aimed to bridge the gap between academic training and labor market demands, offering recent graduates and job seekers insights into available employment opportunities and career development pathways.

HDB's sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting and empowering young talent by equipping university students and graduates with the skills, training, and opportunities needed to launch successful professional careers.







The bank emphasized the vital role of qualified human capital in driving sustainable economic growth and reaffirmed its belief in investing in future generations. Its participation in the forum aligns with HDB's ongoing efforts to contribute to national human development goals.

Notably, the bank's 2025–2030 strategic plan places human resources at the heart of its vision for long-term success. A key pillar of this strategy is establishing HDB as an employer of choice in Egypt's banking sector. This includes fostering a dynamic, inclusive work environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning.

The bank offers a range of training and development programs designed to enhance employee competencies and productivity across all departments-reinforcing its competitive edge while contributing to the broader development of Egypt's financial sector.