Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividends
|
Amount per Preferred Share
|
Record Dates
|
Payment Dates
|
$0.1667
|
May 16, 2025
|
May 30, 2025
|
June 16, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
July 17, 2025
|
July 31, 2025
The distributions on the Series A Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 8.00% of the $25 liquidation preference per share.
About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC , PDPA) is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit .
About Pearl Diver Capital LLP
Founded in 2008, Pearl Diver Capital specializes in collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investing. Its data scientists and credit analysts use proprietary technology and advanced analytics to identify attractive opportunities in the CLO market. Pearl Diver's highly experienced team includes individuals from a wide range of scientific and mathematical backgrounds.
As of March 31, 2025, Pearl Diver Capital has approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management across multiple private funds backed by institutional investors ranging from public pension plans, university endowments, foundations, large family offices, corporate/ERISA pension plans and asset managers across the US, Europe and Latin America. Because it is strictly an investor in the CLO space, not an issuer, it has developed close relationships with over 80 CLO managers – and their analysts – across the CLO spectrum, enabling the firm to have rare access to critical credit information on underlying companies in CLO portfolios while avoiding conflicts of interest that might arise in performing roles that span both CLO investing and CLO management. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact:
[email protected]
UK: +44 (0)20 3967 8032
US: +1 617 872 0945
SOURCE Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment