International Fellowship Of Christians And Jews Voted A 'Best Nonprofit To Work For' By Nonprofit Times For Fifth Year

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) today announced it has been named a 2025 Best Nonprofit to Work For by The NonProfit Times. This is the fifth time the organization has been awarded this distinction, and the third consecutive year overall.

According to the 2025 rankings list, The Fellowship placed in the top half of 50 organizations nationwide ranking 21st, and placed 7th out of 22 amongst mid-sized employers, marking its third consecutive top 10 ranking in that category.

The NonProfit Times partners with Best Companies Group (BCG) annually to identify nonprofit organizations where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces. Nonprofits across the U.S. completed a two-part survey process, including a review of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, and completed an employee survey to measure the employee experience. BCG managed the overall process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

"Even with rising global antisemitism and evil acts of terror dominating the headlines seemingly every day since October 7, 2023, our incredible team continues to provide lifesaving solutions, aid and care to the people of Israel and the Jewish people both in Israel and around the world," said Fellowship U.S. CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer, Robin Van Etten. "I am also continually humbled by the best-in-class level of professionalism, unwavering dedication and personal care every member of our team brings to their role each day-whether working with partners, donors, our beneficiaries or simply one another, being awarded this honor for a third consecutive year and fifth time overall speaks volumes to the strength of our global culture, and that we truly are "One Fellowship."

The Fellowship, which is Israel's largest provider of humanitarian aid, has provided more than $157 million in emergency aid and ongoing assistance to hundreds of thousands of Israelis affected by the ongoing war following the attacks of October 7, 2023, and continues to meet the needs as they arise.

To view the full list of 2025 winners, click here .

About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2024, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit .

