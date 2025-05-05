Seasoned Wireless Industry Leader George Mulhern Joins Inseego’S Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced that it has appointed wireless technology executive George Mulhern to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mulhern has an extensive background in building and leading wireless technology companies, having most recently served as the SVP/Global Business Unit Manager of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. Prior to this position, Mr. Mulhern was Chairman and CEO of Cradlepoint, Inc., an innovative provider of cloud-orchestrated, wireless wide-area networking solutions, from 2011 to 2020, where he led the company through a transformation that increased revenue by approximately 20 times, culminating in a successful acquisition by Ericsson.

“We are delighted to welcome George to our board,” said Jeff Tuder, Chairman of Inseego's board.“George is an accomplished executive who brings enormous strategic and operational insight. George's experience growing Cradlepoint and its revenue by several orders of magnitude will be invaluable to us as Juho and the team capitalize on our significant market opportunities as a leading U.S.-based supplier of wireless broadband solutions.”

“George has been a visionary and pioneer in shaping the enterprise wireless networking industry and lead the 'as-a-service' model in the telecom sector,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego.“I could not think of a better addition to our Board as we scale and accelerate Inseego's transformation to an enterprise solution provider.”

Mr. Mulhern added,“I'm pleased to join Inseego's Board of Directors at such an exciting time. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help the Company capitalize on the significant opportunities presented by Inseego's leading 5G market position and the growing enterprise demand for high-quality wireless broadband solutions developed by trusted U.S. domestic suppliers.”

Before joining Cradlepoint, Mr. Mulhern served in various leadership roles at Hewlett Packard for over 20 years, including serving as Senior Vice President and Global Business Unit Manager for several different business units. Mr. Mulhern received both a Bachelors and a Masters degree in Business Administration from San Jose State University.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Mulhern, the size of Inseego's board was increased from five to six members. Mr. Mulhern will be classified as an independent director.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility

