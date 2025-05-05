5WPR Wins Gold Stevie Award For PR Campaign Of The Year (New Product Launch) With BERO

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR and integrated communications firms in the U.S., is proud to announce that its work for BERO has won the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for PR Campaign of the Year in the New Product or Service Launch category at the 2025 American Business Awards.

Launched in October 2024, the BERO PR campaign was designed to introduce Tom Holland's celebrity-founded brand into the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage category with authenticity, credibility, and impact. The campaign's strategy for market introduction combined top-tier media placements, thought leadership, influencer engagement and amplification of strategic partnerships, all to build momentum from day one and position BERO as long-term industry innovator.

To ensure a meaningful debut, 5WPR worked under embargo leading up to launch, securing exclusive coverage in Forbes and Fast Company on day one. Post-launch, the campaign sustained strong media interest, earning additional coverage in Fox Business, CNN, and other key outlets. These efforts were made stronger through partnership with Tom Holland's personal team at Shelter PR, who complemented the product and brand narrative with a series of 1x1 broadcast interviews including Rich Roll, Food and Wine's Tinfoil Swans, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and more. Within the first month alone, the campaign generated over 2.5 billion media impressions, establishing BERO as not only a celebrity-owned brand, but a serious player in the beverage space with a premium product and thoughtful mission.

"We are beyond thrilled to receive the prestigious Gold Stevie Award for our efforts on the BERO campaign," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner & EVP, CPG & Lifestyle at 5WPR. "This win reflects the strategic thinking, creativity, and relentless dedication our team brought to making BERO a standout success. We are proud to have helped establish such a forward-thinking brand as a leader in the non-alcoholic beverage space, and this recognition reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding results for wonderful clients."

The American Business Awards® (The Stevie Awards ) are recognized as one of the most coveted global honors for business achievements, celebrating excellence in marketing, communications, and public relations across various sectors. All 2025 Public Relations Award winners can be viewed here .

This recognition further solidifies 5WPR's expertise in launching new brands with cultural relevance, long-term resonance, and measurable impact.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage , Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO ). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

