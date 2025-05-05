'Living Nostradamus' Drops Bombshell Predictions About Prince Harry's Future: A Royal Crisis, Reconciliation, And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Renowned Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, often dubbed the“Living Nostradamus,” has turned his foresight towards Prince Harry, suggesting the Duke of Sussex is on the cusp of a series of dramatic and personal upheavals.

Salomé, 38, has previously claimed accurate predictions of the Covid pandemic, the Queen's death, and even the 2024 Microsoft global outage.

“Since resigning from the official duties of the British monarchy in 2020, Harry has lived under a constant hurricane of family tensions, legal battles and public controversy,” Salomé told The Sun, adding,“But beyond what you see in the headlines, there is a deeper energetic layer.”

1. A Royal target

Salomé warns of a potential security threat linked to a humanitarian mission between July and September 2025, urging Prince Harry to reconsider his travel plans.

“The Duke seems trapped between his new life and the ghosts of royalty,” he said, noting that while Harry may emerge unscathed,“the situation will be serious enough to provoke a public reassessment of his vulnerability.”

He further claimed secret UK documents will surface, allegedly exposing security negligence on the part of British authorities.

2. Quiet reconciliation with the King

A private and emotional reconciliation with King Charles III could be on the horizon in early 2026, prompted by the monarch's health struggles.

“It will be intimate, away from the cameras, and motivated by a sense of urgency and finitude,” Salomé predicted.

However, he said Prince William is unlikely to be part of this reunion, describing the heir as“bound by duty and resentment.”

3. A painful revelation

Salomé says a former Sussex staff member is preparing to leak damaging audio and documents that could spark renewed scrutiny of Harry and Meghan's relationship.

“Negotiations are underway,” he noted, suggesting the content points to“Meghan exerting strong influence over Harry's decisions, often in conflict with his values.”

The psychic says the fallout could lead to“a new wave of empathy for the prince, but also an irreversible reputational loss for Meghan.”

4. A new legacy for veterans

By the end of 2026, Salomé foresees Prince Harry devoting himself to a humanitarian mission focused on veterans' mental health, which he calls the Duke's“life's mission.”

“Curiously, the project will have the informal support of the monarchy,” he said, adding that this could mark“the beginning of redemption.”

5. A move abroad

California may no longer be home. Salomé claims Harry will embark on a“spiritual exile,” relocating to a third country-possibly South Africa or New Zealand.

“Neither Hollywood nor Buckingham,” he said.“At 42, a number that symbolises Kabbalistic maturity, he will find a new purpose in life.”

6. A new chapter

According to Salomé, Prince Harry is working on a new book, due out in 2027, which will differ sharply from his 2023 memoir Spare.

“It won't be an attack on the monarchy, but a profound reflection on identity and mission,” he said, predicting the book could“help him regain global respect as an individual – not just as a royal figure.”

Prince Harry has ignited fresh tensions with the Royal Family after delivering a surprise and emotionally charged interview with the BBC, following his legal defeat over UK security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his High Court appeal to reinstate taxpayer-funded protection for his family during visits to the UK, used the platform to express both a desire for reconciliation and a sharp rebuke of the monarchy's role in his continued estrangement.

“I don't carry emotional wounds,” Harry said in the 30-minute sit-down, adding that he wanted to“bury the hatchet” with the Royal Family. However, he admitted he is“no longer in contact” with his father, King Charles III - confirming long-rumoured divisions.

Interview aftershock

The timing and tone of the interview comes just days after the court's decision against Harry's appeal to receive Royal and state security while in Britain. Though Harry claimed he was ready to reconcile , the interview's content and delivery have been interpreted as reopening old wounds rather than healing them.

Security and separation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, citing relentless media scrutiny and the constraints of royal life. Their decision led to their relocation to California.

As a result of their departure, the couple's Royal security cover was withdrawn - a point of major contention that led Harry to pursue legal action against the British government. Now, with that battle lost, the family faces potential safety risks when travelling to the UK.

Widening the divide

The unannounced and unfiltered nature of the broadcast has fueled speculation that Harry remains combative despite gestures toward reconciliation.

With the legal route closed and familial relations strained, Prince Harry's future visits to the UK - already rare - may become even more unlikely.