Religious Institute Students Visit Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center

2025-05-05 02:22:37
As part of its outreach and educational engagement activities, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center welcomed a group of 25 scholarship students from the Religious Institute.

The visit offered the students an opportunity to explore the Center's various facilities, halls, and services, while gaining firsthand insight into the methods and tools of Islamic outreach (da'wah) practiced by the Center's team of preachers.

The students engaged in interactive discussions with the Center's da'wah professionals, addressing key topics related to the nature and challenges of modern da'wah work. These exchanges allowed students to deepen their understanding of how Islamic teachings are effectively conveyed in a multicultural environment, using diverse and innovative approaches.

