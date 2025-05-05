403
Gold Analysis Today 05/05: Gold Somewhat Stagnant On Friday
- The gold market gapped to the upside during the trading session on Friday, but we have since seen a lot of back and forth action. While it ends up being a very positive move for the day, the real story is that gold managed to hold its own after the Non-Farm Payroll announcement. The jobs number came out fairly neutral, as there was a little bit that everybody. All things being equal, this is a market that has been very bullish, and the fact that we are finding ourselves going back and forth just above the crucial $3200 level makes a certain amount of sense.
