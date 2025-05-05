Gateway Classic Cars To Celebrate The Grand RE-Opening Of Their Scottsdale, AZ Showroom.

Gateway Classic Cars

New Location for Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale in Peoria, AZ!

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gateway Classic Cars is excited to announce the new location of Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale. Recently relocated to an upgraded facility located at 9451 N. 79th Ave, Suite 100, Peoria, AZ 85345, Gateway Classic Cars continues their dedication and commitment to be the best in class and service for both consigning and selling classic cars and trucks. A new evolution in the company's 26-year history, Gateway Classic Cars will continue to celebrate the history of the automotive industry within the Peoria and surrounding communities.“We are excited for this new location in Peoria and look forward to our continued success with the classic car community throughout the region” says Ken Dusman, Director of Marketing for Gateway Classic Cars. He continues,“Arizona is home to some of the most enthusiastic and passionate classic car owners we have ever had the pleasure to be a part of and will continue to be a robust part of the community and culture for many years to come!”Starting in 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has grown to 20 showrooms specializing in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers; and remains the leader in global marketing for classic and exotic vehicle sales. The Peoria showroom will continue to serve the surrounding community with a destination to view vehicles from the golden era, muscle cars, and so much more.Gateway Classic Cars is celebrating the new location with a Grand Re-opening event on May 31, 2025, as part of their monthly Caffeine and Chrome Car Show from 9am to 12pm at their new facility. This event is free, open to the public and whether you own a classic or just love them as a fan, Gateway Classic Cars invites everyone to come down and be part of the celebration. The event will run from 9am-12pm. Free coffee and pastries will be provided while supplies last.St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, SC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; Tampa, FL; San Antonio, Austin, TX; Tulsa, OKPhone: (866) 383-1416

