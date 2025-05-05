403
Chamber Official Calls On Qatar Private Sector To Disclose Environmental Practices
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari has emphasised that integrating the private sector into government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and minimising the environmental impact of human activity is both important and necessary.
He stressed the need to continue encouraging the private sector to disclose its environmental practices and to create multiple platforms for sharing experiences and best practices.
In a video message played during the launch of the second edition of the Corporate Environmental Sustainability Book (Reports and Achievements), held recently under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), al-Kuwari noted that companies worldwide and in the region are increasingly restructuring their strategies around sustainability.
This includes initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, enhance the transparency of sustainability reporting, and adapt to climate-related risks. He explained that this shift reflects a clear change in direction, with a growing number of companies implementing measures to embed sustainability into their organisational structures.
Al-Kuwari said this growing interest is evident in the rising number of companies publishing annual sustainability reports. While preparing such reports remains voluntary in the region, unlike the mandatory requirements in Europe and the US, recent studies show a steady increase in Gulf-based companies committed to sustainability reporting.
He added:“This highlights the importance of issuing an annual book that features the sustainability reports of Qatari companies, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in co-operation with Hawkamah International.”
