Tork Helps Healthcare Professionals Prioritize Hand Hygiene With VR Training

“Proper hand hygiene is a leading measure for infection prevention in healthcare facilities," said Thomas Bergin, Marketing Director, Healthcare, Professional Hygiene at Essity.“Despite recognizing its importance, nearly 80%1 of healthcare professionals feel they need to improve their hand hygiene practices. We proudly support World Hand Hygiene Day by offering solutions that empower healthcare professionals to deliver quality care and enhance patient safety.”

Tork offers free interactive training that immerses users in a virtual hospital environment, allowing them to practice the WHO's five moments for hand hygiene on their own hands in real-life scenario. The Tork Virtual Reality (VR) Clean Hands Training and Education is available in multiple languages and highly regarded by participants for its effectiveness and engagement. Virtual reality drives deeper learning and behavioral change in a safe environment – reflecting research that people only remember 10% what they read, 20% of what they hear, 30% of what they see, but 90% of what they do or simulate in action.2

"Recognizing the significance of hand hygiene not only improves safety but also enhances patient confidence," Bergin added.“Nearly 80% of patients report feeling more assured about a facility's cleanliness and care quality when they observe hand hygiene signage.1 In addition to training, providers can utilize our free customizable signage for their facilities.”

As part of the Tork mission to deliver hygiene for all, Tork also provides advice on dispenser placement to maximize use and offers both products and guides that help healthcare professionals provide safe, hygienic environments and care for patients.

To learn more about how Tork is supporting healthcare professionals with sustainable hygiene solutions this World Hand Hygiene Day and every day, please visit: .

