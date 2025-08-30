Cabinet Grants Petra, JRTV Chiefs Ministerial Powers
MENAFN
Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – The Official Gazette on Saturday published a Cabinet decision, taken during its Aug. 20 session, approving the delegation of powers vested in the Minister of Government Communication to the chairmen of the boards of directors of the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV).
The decision was issued under paragraph (A/2) of Article (6) of the Public Administration Law No. 10 of 1965, based on a recommendation by the Minister of Government Communication.
It was also made in accordance with the Public Sector Human Resources Management Regulation No. 33 of 2024, the Government Procurement Regulation No. 8 of 2022, Contract Management Annex No. 1 of 2022, and the Supplies and Warehouses Control Annex No. 2 of 2022.
