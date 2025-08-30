Transport Minister Says Sector Is Cornerstone Of National Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Transport Minister Nidal Katamine said on Saturday that Jordan's transport system is a cornerstone of the national economy and a key driver in achieving growth targets under the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).He said the vision gave significant weight to all modes of transport air, sea, land and rail as essential engines of the economy and the backbone of sustainable urban development.Speaking at the transport and logistics session of the second executive program of the vision (2026-2029), held at the Prime Ministry, Katamine stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in delivering the plan's projects. These, he said, aim to improve services, develop infrastructure, create jobs and attract investment.He noted that the ministry, in coordination with its agencies and stakeholders, had accelerated work and developed a comprehensive project portfolio covering all transport modes, with emphasis on projects directly benefiting citizens and boosting economic growth.Qatamin said the ministry is committed to rolling out implementable, value-added programs that would improve services, enhance infrastructure and generate new investment opportunities.He underlined that the transport sector has been at the forefront of modernization and sustainable development, and would move faster in the second phase of the vision to achieve its objectives efficiently.Highlighting recent reviews held at the Royal Court, Katamine said the meetings focused on consolidating achievements, enhancing strengths, and addressing challenges to improve the sector's competitiveness and efficiency as a key enabler of investment and services.The minister listed several achievements, including the launch of the 2024-2028 transport strategy, allowing the import of tractor heads less than eight years old, passage of the amended Civil Aviation Law of 2025, creation of the National Road Safety Council, 50% reductions in license and permit fees for operators, drone-use regulations, approval of a new customs law, JD4.1 million in financial support for intergovernorate public transport operators in the first half of 2025, and the opening of the new Sultan customs truck facility.Other milestones included progress on the Amman–Zarqa Bus Rapid Transit line, extension of Queen Alia International Airport's concession to 2039, launch of new services linking Amman to Karak, Irbid and Jerash, extension of the Aqaba port terminal management contract, and the opening of the new Amman Customs Center.He also cited bilateral aviation protocols, memoranda of understanding in civil aviation, and progress on regulatory frameworks for ride-hailing apps.According to Katamine, 42% of first-phase projects were completed, with 22 out of 52 projects delivered and 30 still underway. He said 30 new projects would be introduced in the second phase, based on proposals from recent Royal Court workshops.Public Works Minister Maher Abul Samen reviewed his ministry's projects, while Transport Ministry Secretary General Fares Abu Daiyeh and agency heads outlined related initiatives.Participants stressed the importance of infrastructure projects linking governorates, enhancing regional cooperation, and fostering private sector partnerships to boost investment, improve services and expand employment opportunities.