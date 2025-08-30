Wizz Air Resumes Flights To Jordan With Budapest Service

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – A Wizz Air plane carrying 184 tourists from Budapest landed at Queen Alia International Airport on Saturday, marking the airline's resumption of flights to Jordan with two weekly services on the route.Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin said the return of low-cost carriers such as Wizz Air is a strategic step to boost Jordan's competitiveness on the global tourism map. He said it will help attract more European visitors at affordable prices, with positive spillover effects on the wider economy.Hijazin added that the airline's return reflects Jordan's position as a promising tourism destination in the region and expands travel options to and from the kingdom.Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director-General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said the board is intensifying its promotional and marketing efforts to leverage the resumption of flights and ensure that the benefits of increased tourism reach destinations across the country.He added that Wizz Air's decision is part of its 2025/2026 winter schedule. Starting November 1 and running until March 31, 2026, the airline will operate three weekly flights from London to Amman, two weekly from Vienna, and two from Milan, in addition to maintaining the Budapest route with two flights a week.Wizz Air launched its first service to Jordan on December 15, 2021. Since then, more than 443,000 passengers have flown to the kingdom on the airline's routes.