Lakeshore Learning Reveals Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes Winners With ABC's Abbott Elementary

"This was an amazing opportunity for these two brands to come together and give back to deserving teachers who give so much of their time, energy, and sometimes own money to their students and classrooms," said Brittany Balandis, Director of Marketing at Lakeshore Learning.

"Everything we do at Lakeshore is centered on our founding mission of supporting teachers," said Charles Best, CEO at Lakeshore Learning. "They are devoted to our children, and we are so grateful for all they do. Lakeshore is proud to celebrate them during Teacher Appreciation Week-and always."

And the winners are...



Highland Park Community School in Brooklyn, NY Ms. Shakida Hercules' 6th-grade classroom

Holy Name Parish School in West Roxbury, MA Ms. Ashley Buckley's art room

99th Street Elementary in Los Angeles, CA Ms. Monica Esquivel's 1st-grade classroom Vista del Valle Dual Language Academy in San Fernando, CA Ms. Maritza Rodriguez's pre-k classroom

Congratulations to our winners!

About Lakeshore-Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Since 1954, Lakeshore Learning Materials has been a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials and furniture for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Lakeshore's most recent furniture launch, the Modern Edge line, combines durability with sophistication for elevated environments-from middle and high school to health care spaces and beyond. As a teacher-driven company with more than 700 educators on staff, Lakeshore is committed to providing the safest, highest-quality products and services available. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.

About Abbott Elementary

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers-and a slightly tone-deaf principal-are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do-even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

