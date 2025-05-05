Opella Launches As An Independent Company To Redefine The Future Of Self-Care.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, May 2025 – It is official: Opella is now a standalone company. Sanofi announced today the closing of the sale to CD&R of a 50.0% controlling stake of Opella, Sanofi keeping a significant shareholding with a 48.2% stake and Bpifrance owning a 1.8% stake. Opella is stepping into its next chapter with powerful backing, and a clear mission –“Health in Your Hands” – making self-care as simple as it should be.

This is not just a change of ownership. This is a bold move. As the third-largest global player in the €190 billion Over-The-Counter and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements space, Opella starts a new journey in one of the most dynamic, resilient corners of healthcare – where megatrends like aging populations, digital access, and self-care demand are rewriting the rulebook.

Opella is headquartered in France but thinks global. Its 100 brands – including Telfast , Enterogermina, Dulcolax, Maalox, Buscopan ,Mucosolvan , Bronchicum ,Naselfast and Pharmaton– are already trusted names in homes around the world. The self-care environment is still far too complex, leaving most people who suffer without treatment. Opella is grounded in science, with deep consumer obsession and a commitment to sustainability, to offer solutions that help people access the care they deserve.

Julie Van Ongevalle, Opella President and CEO:

Going independent is not just a milestone. It is our moment. I am proud of our talented team of 11,000 who made this happen. With the right partners and a sharp focus, we are set to reshape how people everywhere manage their health – simply, confidently, and on their terms.

Feirouz Ellouze, General Manager of Opella AMET Zone (Africa-Middle East-Türkiye)

At Opella, our mission is to simplify self-care, making it as simple as it should be. We work together with all our stakeholders to enhance health literacy and extend our vision of 'health in your hands'. This new chapter at Opella is dedicated to advancing our journey towards becoming fast-moving consumer healthcare company globally. We firmly believe in our people and their ability to create a lasting legacy in the countries where we operate.

David Taylor takes on the role of Chairman of Opella's Supervisory Board. Former Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble, and current Chairman of the Board of Delta and Senior Advisor to CD&R funds, David brings decades of brand experience, people-first leadership, and a deep belief in doing things better.

David Taylor, Chairman of Opella's Supervisory Board:

What drew me to Opella is a mission with meaning, a company with courage, a talented team, and a business ready to break new ground. Opella is not here to tweak the system – but to reimagine it.

The priority is clear: strengthen trusted brands and deepen presence in key markets. The possibilities are endless – from prescription to over-the-counter switches to smart acquisitions and geographic expansion.

This is more than independence. It is the freedom to act. The power to simplify. And the drive to redefine the future of self-care.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with the third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting.

At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Telfast , Enterogermina, Dulcolax, Maalox, Buscopan ,Mucosolvan , Bronchicum ,Naselfast, Pharmaton. B Corp certified in multiple markets, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.