DRONES: UNIFLY ACQUIRES Eurousc ITALIA. ITALIAN EXCELLENCE JOINS GLOBAL INNOVATION

Belgian company Unifly , a Global leader in drone traffic management, has officially announced the acquisition of EuroUSC Italia . Established in 2014 as a joint venture between Deep Blue and Filippo Tomasello, EuroUSC Italia was created to become a center of excellence in drone regulation and safety. The company provides tailored consultancy and training services for the drone industry, specializing in risk assessment, certification, and regulatory compliance. Its client base includes national authorities, major corporations, and defense institutions.

Advanced solutions backed by solid expertise

With this strategic acquisition, EuroUSC Italia keeps developing its ambitious vision: to develop and deliver new and innovative services for the drone industry. The company is adopting a broader, more strategic approach to Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technologies by offering increasingly comprehensive, integrated, and updated solutions. While this move represents a significant step toward a more dynamic future and the expansion into new markets, EuroUSC's operational structure will remain stable.

It is important to highlight that the company will continue its operations in Italy and retain its registered headquarters in Rome.

This represents a foreign investment that enhances Italy's position in a strategic sector for the future of mobility. The company's deep roots in the local territory remain a key asset, along with its strong commitment to actively contributing to both the national and international drone ecosystem.

Its longstanding expertise will continue to be a key asset, with new professionals joining the team with new collaborations and synergies to ensure continuity, service quality, and trusted client relationships-maintaining the company's high operational standards.

Building on their respective strengths, Unifly will continue to deliver cutting-edge technological solutions and UTM expertise, while EuroUSC Italia will focus on providing high-value pre-operational services and strategic consultancy. Together, two companies will create a uniquely powerful and comprehensive consultancy offering, designed to drive real value and success for the AAM sector.

The drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sectors are expanding fast, with regulatory frameworks evolving just as quickly.

"Our vision is to enable autonomous drones and air taxis to safely coexist in the airspace," said Marco Ducci, CEO of EuroUSC Italia. "Joining Unifly allows us to scale our impact while staying true to our values of impartiality and trust."

A strategic acquisition to strengthen the global drone ecosystem

Unifly is a Global leader in drone traffic management. Its cutting-edge technology empowers drone operators, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to ensure the safe and efficient integration of drones into shared airspace. By enhancing situational awareness, optimizing airspace usage and preventing potential collisions, through digitized and automated services Unifly's UTM platform plays a vital role in advancing safe and scaled drone operations.

"This is a strategic partnership built on complementary strengths," said Andres Van Swalm, CEO of Unifly. "EuroUSC Italia's regulatory and safety expertise extends our offering with Pre-Operational Support Services and positions us to enable and accelerate a growing drone ecosystem."

"This is not just an acquisition - it's an investment in the drone ecosystem," Van Swalm concluded "Together we're accelerating autonomous aviation."