2025-05-05 10:09:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:28 AM EST - Skeena Resources Limited : Reports continued progress on the permitting timeline for its 100%-owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project. The Company has filed the Joint Permit Application for the BC Mines Act and Environmental Management Act with the BC Major Mine Office (MMO) for joint review with the Tahltan Central Government. Uploading of the application started on April 22 and was completed on April 30, 2025. Skeena Resources Limited
T
shares T are trading unchanged at $15.52.

