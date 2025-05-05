Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland Awarded Fifth EARN Grant To Expand Free Cybersecurity Training For Maryland Residents Through 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program Helps Career Changers Launch High-Paying Cybersecurity Careers and Supports Maryland's Economic Growth

Bethesda, MD, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cybersecurity job growth in Maryland is projected to surge by nearly 40 percent over the next decade , the need for skilled professionals has become urgent. To help close this critical workforce gap and open new pathways to economic mobility, SANS Institute announced that the Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland has been awarded its fifth EARN Maryland Grant, extending the program into 2027. This support from the Maryland Department of Labor enables the Academy, first launched in 2018, to continue offering free, world-class cybersecurity training and industry certification to eligible Maryland residents, giving career changers a direct path into high-demand roles while strengthening the state's cybersecurity workforce.

The Cyber Workforce Academy – Maryland is an engine for economic mobility, designed to create pathways into high-paying cybersecurity careers for individuals who are underemployed, under-resourced, or seeking a fresh start. Participants receive hands-on training in cybersecurity foundations, cyber defense, and incident handling through SANS Institute courses. Graduates earn GIAC certifications that lead to in-demand jobs across Maryland's public and private sectors, helping to strengthen both individual financial stability and the state's cybersecurity workforce.

One recent graduate, who previously worked outside of the tech field, now serves as a Threat Intelligence and Detection Engineer at a leading cybersecurity firm. After completing the Academy program, he began as an Associate Detection and Response Analyst and earned two promotions in less than two years. His rapid advancement underscores how hands-on training, recognized certification, and the right support system can help individuals not only break into cybersecurity but thrive in it.

“The Cyber Workforce Academy - Maryland is a gateway to high-paying, meaningful careers for people who have the talent but not always the means to access this field,” said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs at SANS Institute.“By investing in these individuals, we are growing Maryland's workforce, supporting economic development, and protecting the digital infrastructure that businesses and communities rely on every day.”

The academy has become a model for how targeted training initiatives can unlock opportunities for individuals and meet urgent workforce needs.

"The Cyber Workforce Academy is a quintessential example of how investments in critical sectors like cybersecurity will yield economic growth while creating opportunity for Maryland workers and businesses alike," says Portia Wu, Maryland Secretary of Labor. "The Maryland Department of Labor is pleased to support the Academy and looks forward to seeing the impact of this initiative."

Since its launch, the Academy has already helped more than 310 jobseekers upskill into cybersecurity roles across the state. With the support of this latest grant, nearly 60 additional Maryland residents will receive training that prepares them for success in one of the fastest-growing and most essential sectors of the economy.

Applications for the next cohort will open on May 1 and remain open through May 31. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at

