SEALSQ’S Vaultic 408 Meets FIPS 140-3 Requirements, Advancing NIST Certification And Strengthening Leadership In Secure Iot And Smart Grid Solutions

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a groundbreaking development in the field of network security. As per the UL Labs report, VaultIC 408 meets FIPS 140-3 requirements, advances NIST certification and strengthens SEALSQ's leadership in secure IoT and smart grid solutions.

SEALSQ's VaultIC 408 Secure Microcontroller (Module Name: VaultIC408 1.2.4, Hardware Version: AT90SO28RS rev A, Firmware Version: 1.2.4.1) has successfully passed NIST FIPS 140-3 testing at Security Level 3 (overall), as confirmed by a Validation Test Report submitted by UL Verification Services Inc. to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). The module's status is listed on the CMVP Modules In Process List at . This milestone reinforces SEALSQ's leadership in delivering high-security hardware for Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, Smart Grid infrastructure, and other critical applications.

Note: The Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) Modules In Process and Implementation Under Test (IUT) Lists are provided for information purposes only. Participation on the list is voluntary and is a joint decision by the vendor and Cryptographic Security and Testing (CST) laboratory. Modules are listed alphabetically by vendor name. Posting on the list does not imply guarantee of final validation.

The VaultIC 408 is a state-of-the-art secure microcontroller designed to safeguard connected devices against advanced cyber threats. It integrates hardware-based encryption, authentication, and key management within a tamper-resistant secure element, ensuring robust data integrity and device security. Optimized for IoT and Smart Grid applications, the VaultIC 408 supports low-power, compact designs for smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, automotive, and digital identity solutions. It secures millions of smart grid hubs for renown device makers supplying for instance the UK's Smart Metering Implementation Programme (SMIP) and is also deployed in smart locks, drones, and satellite IoT platforms.

“UL Labs' report regarding VaultIC 408's FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliance validates SEALSQ's commitment to delivering cutting-edge secure semiconductors,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.“This achievement strengthens our ability to provide trusted solutions for global IoT and critical infrastructure markets.”

The NIST FIPS 140-3 standard is the global benchmark for cryptographic module security, surpassing FIPS 140-2 with stricter requirements for algorithms, physical security, and operational resilience. It is mandated for U.S. federal agencies and widely adopted in energy, healthcare, defense, and financial sectors []. UL Labs, accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) under Lab Code 100432-0, conducted rigorous testing to ensure compliance. The submitted Validation Test Report positions the VaultIC 408 for final NIST CMVP certification, expected in the coming months, enhancing its credibility for regulated markets.

This inclusion reinforces SEALSQ's position and strategic advancements in the IoT market projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2030 and the Smart Grid market growing at a 20.8% CAGR through 2032. SEALSQ is poised to meet the rising demand for secure semiconductors.

For more information on the VaultIC 408, visit or contact ... .

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.