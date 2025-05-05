Women's Section At The Center Hosts Cultural Programmes Celebrating Qatari Heritage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster cultural awareness and social integration, the Women's Section at the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has launched a series of educational and cultural programmes aimed at introducing non-Arabic-speaking women to Qatari heritage and traditions.

One of the standout initiatives is the“Qatari Conversations” (Sawalif Qatariyah) programme, which welcomed 21 English-speaking women eager to learn the nuances of the local Qatari dialect. The programme is designed not only to enhance participants' ability to communicate within the local community, but also to deepen their understanding of Qatari culture, social customs, and values in an engaging and interactive setting.

In a similar vein, the Center also organised the“Morning Coffee” (Qahwat Al-Sabah) programme, attended by 31 English-speaking women. This session focused on the lives of Qatari women, providing insights into traditional roles, societal contributions, and the evolving position of women in contemporary Qatari society. Both programmes are key to supporting non-Arabic-speaking residents as they navigate life in Qatar, helping bridge cultural gaps and strengthen community ties.

In a related development, the Women's Section celebrated the graduation of 227 new Muslim converts who successfully completed educational courses during the first quarter of 2025. These courses are part of the Center's New Muslim Education Program, which provides foundational knowledge in Islamic beliefs, practices, and ethics to help new converts transition smoothly into their new spiritual journey.

Educational efforts continue regularly, with 87 converts attending in-person classes and another 98 participating remotely, reflecting the Center's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.