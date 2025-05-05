Dynamic Positioning System Market Worth $8.65 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The dynamic positioning system market is projected to grow from USD 6.36 billion in 2025 to USD 8.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The dynamic positioning system market is experiencing significant growth due to major changes in the marine industry. There is an increase in offshore oil & gas projects, which require vessels capable of maintaining a steady position, even in deep waters and harsh weather conditions. The rise of offshore wind energy and other marine renewable projects also necessitates the use of DP systems to install and maintain equipment at sea. Furthermore, the adoption of smart and autonomous technologies in shipping is driving demand for advanced DP systems that enhance safety, control, and operational performance. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Dynamic Positioning System Market "

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.36 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 8.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment Class, System, Fit, Ship Type & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability across multi-vendor navigation and propulsion systems Key Market Opportunities Retrofitting of older vessels with modern DP systems Key Market Drivers Expansion of offshore oil & gas exploration

Based on equipment class, the Class 3 segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Class 3 is the fastest-growing segment in the dynamic positioning system market due to its high level of safety and reliability. These systems are specifically designed for offshore operations, where maintaining position is crucial to prevent accidents or damage. DP Class 3 systems are capable of keeping vessels in place even during emergencies, such as fire or flooding, by utilizing backup systems for power, control, and propulsion. They comply with strict international safety standards, making them essential for high-risk operations. As offshore energy projects, including deepwater drilling and subsea construction, continue to expand, the demand for DP Class 3 systems is increasing. These systems are vital for ensuring safe operations in complex and hazardous environments. Although DP Class 3 systems can be expensive, their advanced safety features are essential for critical marine tasks, driving the growth of this segment in the market.

Based on ship type, the commercial vessels segment is expected to be larger than the defense vessels segment during the forecast period.

The commercial vessels segment is dominant in the dynamic positioning system market, as these vessels play a pivotal role in offshore operations. Vessels like offshore support vessels, cable-laying ships, cruise liners, passenger ferries, and tugs require precise station-keeping for offshore construction, wind farm support, cable installation, and transporting passengers. DP systems allow these vessels to operate safely without anchors. As environmental rules get stricter, many companies are upgrading their vessels with improved automation, energy-saving technologies, and hybrid propulsion systems. The growing demand for offshore energy projects and safer marine operations is driving the need for advanced DP systems in commercial vessels.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-largest market for dynamic positioning systems during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the dynamic positioning system industry due to the rise of offshore work. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia are increasing oil & gas production in deep waters. This necessitates advanced DP systems to keep vessels steady while working. Meanwhile, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam are building offshore wind farms, which require DP-enabled vessels for setup and repairs. The region also has a robust shipbuilding industry. Shipyards in China, South Korea, and Japan are making many offshore vessels with modern DP systems and upgrading old ones. Governments in the region are helping by pushing safety rules, using digital systems, and upgrading their fleets.

Kongsberg Maritime (Norway) , Wärtsilä (Finland) , GE Vernova (US) , ABB (Switzerland) , Sirehna (France), NAVIS (Russia), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), RH Marine Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands), Praxis Automation Technology B.V. (Netherlands), Japan Radio Co. (Japan), Royal IHC (Netherlands), Brunvoll AS (Norway) , Twin Disc, Inc. (US), AB Volvo Penta (Sweden), and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US) are the major players in the dynamic positioning system companies . These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America & Africa.

