403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Floats Military Force Option to Take Over Greenland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has once again raised the possibility of using military force to acquire Greenland, despite repeated rejections from Denmark and the self-governing territory. In an interview aired Sunday, Trump stated, "I don’t rule it out," when questioned about military intervention, while also clarifying, "I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything."
The president reiterated his belief that “we need Greenland very badly,” citing "international security" as a primary reason for the potential acquisition.
“Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that,” he added.
Trump's interest in Greenland has been a recurring theme since he returned to office in January. Denmark and Greenland have consistently dismissed any notion of a sale. Greenland, a territory of Denmark since the 18th century and granted home rule in 1979, is strategically located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans and is abundant in mineral resources.
Public opinion in Greenland strongly opposes joining the U.S., with a January survey revealing that 85% of the population is against the idea. Greenland's Prime Minister-elect, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called on European nations to support Greenland's sovereignty, stating, “Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people, and that will never change,” in an interview.
The president reiterated his belief that “we need Greenland very badly,” citing "international security" as a primary reason for the potential acquisition.
“Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that,” he added.
Trump's interest in Greenland has been a recurring theme since he returned to office in January. Denmark and Greenland have consistently dismissed any notion of a sale. Greenland, a territory of Denmark since the 18th century and granted home rule in 1979, is strategically located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans and is abundant in mineral resources.
Public opinion in Greenland strongly opposes joining the U.S., with a January survey revealing that 85% of the population is against the idea. Greenland's Prime Minister-elect, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called on European nations to support Greenland's sovereignty, stating, “Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people, and that will never change,” in an interview.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment