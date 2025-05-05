403
UNSC Plans on Discussing India, Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to conduct a private meeting to deliberate on the growing hostility between India and Pakistan, a situation that has worsened following the April 22 terrorist assault in Kashmir.
The session, planned for Monday, has been arranged by the Greek leadership of the council in reaction to a formal appeal from Islamabad, based on multiple reports.
Greek Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris commented earlier, “This is a position of principle. We condemn terrorism in all its forms, everywhere it is happening. On the other hand, we are concerned about this tension which is mounting in the region.”
His remarks underscore Greece’s commitment to opposing terrorism universally, while also acknowledging alarm over the escalating discord in South Asia.
The UNSC is made up of 15 members, including five permanent members with veto rights: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
The remaining ten are non-permanent participants, among them Pakistan. Greece currently holds the rotating presidency of the council for the month of May.
On Sunday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would brief the UN on current developments in the region.
This update will include the consequences of the Kashmir attack and India’s move to halt the Indus Waters Treaty.
The ministry emphasized, “This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan's efforts to present accurate facts to the international community,” aiming to ensure global actors are properly informed.
Pakistan began its stint as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1, 2025. In retaliation to the April incident in Jammu and Kashmir, India took a series of measures: it froze the pivotal Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomatic staff, shut its border crossings, and revoked most visas issued to Pakistani nationals—demanding they exit Indian territory within a matter of days.
