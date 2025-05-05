Best Learning Games For Kids (2025): Prodigy Recognized As Top Educational Game For Kids By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert Consumers has identified Prodigy as a top educational game for children in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has identified Prodigy as a top educational game for children in 2025. This recognition reflects the platform's evidence-based learning model, broad curriculum alignment, and its unique ability to combine game-based engagement with educational outcomes across both math and English Language Arts (ELA).

Top Learning Game for Kids

Prodigy - a game-based learning platform that helps students in grades 1 to 8 build math and English skills through engaging, curriculum-aligned content

Developed by Prodigy Education, Prodigy delivers standards-aligned content through an adaptive, gamified experience designed to foster learning in students from grades 1 to 8. The game's success is grounded in its mission:“To help every student in the world love learning,” a commitment backed by an in-house team of educators, researchers, and technologists. With over 100 million registered users, Prodigy has grown into a global learning platform that offers both math and ELA curriculum - each developed to meet rigorous academic standards.

“At a time when parents and educators are increasingly looking for tools that are both academically effective and engaging for children, Prodigy has struck a rare balance,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Expert Consumers.“The platform's adaptive technology ensures students receive content tailored to their individual skill levels, while the game mechanics motivate consistent participation without relying on advertisements or pay-to-win models.”

Curriculum-Aligned Learning Backed by Research

Prodigy Math is aligned with multiple national and regional standards including Common Core, Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), and Ontario Curriculum, among others. Through its adaptive algorithm, the platform personalizes math questions in real time, providing the right level of challenge for each learner. According to research published by Prodigy Education, regular use of the platform is linked to measurable gains in math performance. In particular, students who answered at least 30 curriculum-aligned questions per week demonstrated significantly greater improvement compared to peers with minimal engagement.

Prodigy English , launched more recently, brings a similar adaptive learning experience to language arts. Targeted for students in grades 1 to 6, the game helps learners strengthen grammar, reading comprehension, and vocabulary skills through gameplay rooted in storytelling and world-building. The curriculum is aligned with standards such as the Common Core and TEKS, ensuring that activities reflect classroom expectations.

Both games employ a student-centered learning model and are free to access, with optional memberships that offer cosmetic rewards rather than academic advantages. This model supports equity by making educational resources widely available without creating performance disparities.

Designed for Engagement and Accessibility

One of the key differentiators noted by Expert Consumers is Prodigy's capacity to foster intrinsic motivation . Rather than relying solely on external incentives, the game's design encourages students to engage with academic content voluntarily. In-game rewards, character customization, and narrative progression are all tied to learning outcomes, turning classroom-aligned questions into key elements of game progression.

Teachers can create classroom accounts and assign curriculum-aligned content directly through the platform. Meanwhile, parents receive insights into their child's progress and learning habits through a separate dashboard. This three-tiered ecosystem - student, teacher, and parent - supports a full-circle approach to learning.

In terms of privacy and accessibility, Prodigy is compliant with leading data protection regulations such as COPPA and FERPA, and it has also earned the Common Sense Privacy Seal for its commitment to protecting student data. The platform is browser-based and mobile-friendly, ensuring accessibility across devices without requiring costly hardware or software.

Broader Implications for Learning Technology

Prodigy's growth coincides with larger trends in education, where gamification and adaptive learning are increasingly seen as critical tools for engagement and differentiation . As classrooms become more diverse in learning needs and technological access, platforms like Prodigy offer scalable solutions that maintain both academic rigor and student motivation.

Click here to explore Prodigy's features and offerings. For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website .

About Prodigy

Prodigy Education is an educational technology company committed to making learning engaging and accessible for every student. Founded with the mission“to help every student in the world love learning,” Prodigy combines curriculum-aligned academic content with game-based experiences to support students in grades 1 to 8. The company offers two core platforms - Prodigy Math and Prodigy English - each designed to adapt to individual learning levels while aligning with standards such as Common Core and TEKS.

Used by over 100 million students, parents, and educators worldwide, Prodigy provides a free-to-access model supported by optional memberships that enhance gameplay without affecting academic progress. With a strong emphasis on educational research, student privacy, and accessibility, Prodigy continues to lead in developing digital tools that inspire lifelong learning.

