My Goal Is To Improve My Fitness, Skills: Pratap Lakra On Call-Up To Senior Hockey National Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) For Pratap Lakra, the path to the Indian senior men's hockey camp has been anything but linear. The 24-year-old defender from Sundargarh, Odisha - a district known for producing hockey stalwarts - has scripted a powerful comeback story after his career derailed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lakra is only one of the two new faces in the ongoing senior national camp, which is a testament to his grit and resurgence. The call-up follows a standout performance at the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, where he played a key role in taking Madhya Pradesh to a Silver-medal finish.

“It was not easy to come back after the lockdown,” Lakra reflects.“I lost fitness and momentum. For a while, it felt like everything I'd worked for was slipping away. But I didn't give up - I kept training, kept showing up.”

Lakra's journey began like many young boys in Sundargarh - with a hockey stick in hand, playing barefoot in the village fields. His father, who also played hockey in his village, and his elder sister Preeti, who represented Odisha at the national level, laid the foundation for his love of the game.“We are a family of farmers, but hockey runs deep in our roots,” Lakra says.“My sister joined a sports hostel first and inspired me to take the sport seriously.”

Also, the financial struggles in his early years didn't deter him - in fact, they shaped him.“There was a time when I didn't have proper shoes to play. A kind-hearted official from Hockey Gangpur Odisha helped me out. Little things like that kept me going,” he shares.

Lakra's early career had shown immense promise. After beginning his hockey journey around the age of 9 in his village, he joined the renowned Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela in 2011. He rose through the ranks quickly, earning a place in the Indian junior team and playing in tournaments like the Sultan of Johor Cup (2017, 2019) and the 8 Nations Invitational in Spain (2019).

But when the pandemic struck in 2020, Lakra, like many athletes, found himself adrift. He was released from the junior national camp, his fitness dropped, and opportunities dried up.“It was a tough phase,” he says.“There were days when I trained alone on the Railway team's turf, just running and working on my game without knowing what would come next.”

Lakra's resilience paid off and he worked his way back into competitive hockey through Railways tournaments and eventually secured a job with South Central Railway in 2018 under the sports quota, giving him the stability to continue training and competing. By 2024, he was back in the thick of things, representing Odisha at the Senior Nationals, and then switching to play for Madhya Pradesh in 2025. The move proved pivotal - his defensive discipline and consistency were impossible to ignore.

His recent performance with Madhya Pradesh at the Senior Nationals - including a hard-fought final against Punjab - earned him his long-awaited call-up to the senior national camp.“It was a tough tournament. Playing against top Indian players was a learning experience. The final taught me a lot about team combinations and high-pressure play.”

Lakra, who plays in defence and also as a drag-flicker, idolises Indian greats Birendra Lakra and Rupinder Pal Singh.“I chose to play in defence after watching Birendra Lakra - the way he controlled the game from the back really inspired me. When it came to dragflicking, I closely followed Rupinder Pal Singh - his technique and precision taught me a lot.”

Pratap also gained experience with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League 2024-25. While he didn't get many chances to play, he says it was an eye-opener.“Being around international and senior players helped me understand the game at a different level. I stayed focused and tried to make every opportunity count.”

Now in the senior national camp, Lakra remains grounded.“My goal is to improve my fitness and skills. I want to be disciplined, work hard, and earn a place in the Indian team. My ultimate dream is to win an Olympic gold for the country.”

Support from his family remains unwavering. His sister Preeti, his early mentor, reminds him to stay humble.“She told me, 'Being named in the camp is just the beginning. Keep working hard if you want to wear the Indian jersey.”