Newgen Software reports revenues from operations at Rs 1,487 Cr in FY’25, up 20% YoY; profit after tax at Rs 315 Cr, up 25% YoY
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • Revenues crossed Rs 400 Cr for the first time in a quarter
The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the year and quarter ending March 31, 2025 at its board meeting held on May 2, 2025.
Key Highlights- FY’25 v/s FY’24:
• Newgen’s revenue from operations for FY’25 was Rs 1,487 Cr, representing 20% year-on-year growth.
• The company saw 62 new logo wins in the same period.
• Newgen’s profit after tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 315 Cr for FY’25, representing 25% year-on-year growth.
Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said, “FY’25 was a year of healthy revenue growth and margin expansion for Newgen. Growth was driven by strong license and implementation revenues across markets. Our large customer base, with billing of over Rs 5 crores, increased to 87 customers from 65 customers last year. The quarter specifically witnessed strong growth and deal wins in the US region. Looking ahead, we see strong momentum building across our business and are energised by the growth prospects ahead”.
“Newgen continues to accelerate its AI-first strategy with significant investments in AI-driven products and solutions. This year, we have launched groundbreaking AI agents – Lumyn, Harper, and Marvin – which have already demonstrated their potential through several promising and viable use cases. We anticipate further growth and innovation in AI-led journeys as we build upon these successes." said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.
Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (FY’25):
Revenue from operations (consolidated) witnessed a strong growth of 20% YoY, reaching Rs 1,487 crore as compared to Rs 1,244 crore in FY’24 driven by strong license and implementation revenues.
• Annuity revenue streams (ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS and Subscription license) were at Rs 834 crores
• Revenue from the sale of products/license were at Rs 314 crores, witnessing a growth of 41% YoY
• Revenue from Implementation and others were at Rs 339 crores
Profit after tax stood at Rs 315 crore during the year, up 25% YoY compared to Rs 252 crore in FY’24.
Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (Q4 FY’25):
Revenue from operations (consolidated) at Rs 430 crores as compared to Rs 375 crores in Q4 FY’24, up 15% Q4 YoY driven by strong growth in APAC and US region.
• Total annuity revenue streams (ATS/AMC, support, cloud/SaaS and subscription license) at Rs 219 crores.
• Revenue from products grew by 31% Q4 YoY to reach Rs 97 crores.
Profit after tax at Rs 108 crores during the quarter.
Key Business Highlights (Q4 FY’25):
• Growing large customer base - 87 customers with over Rs 5 crores billing during the year compared to 65 in FY’24.
• 62 new customer logo addition during the year
• Recognised as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2025, second time in a row.*
• Recognised by Forrester among notable vendors in ‘The Low-Code Platforms For Professional Developers Landscape, Q4 2024,’ report*
• Board has approved a Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share
