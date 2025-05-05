EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Stabilus SE increases revenue by 7.8 percent in Q2 FY2025 and confirms its forecast for the full fiscal year

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE increases revenue by 7.8 percent in Q2 FY2025 and confirms its forecast for the full fiscal year Revenue increases in an environment that continues to be challenging: Revenue up by 7.8% to €338.0 million in Q2 FY2025, due to consolidation of Destaco and solid performance in the Americas and EMEA regions Adjusted EBIT [1] in Q2 at €37.7 million compared to €38.9 million in Q2 FY2024, corresponding to a margin of 11.2% (Q2 FY2024: 12.4%) Q2 result at €11.2 million (Q2 FY2024: €18.1 million); adjusted FCF [1] of €18.1 million (Q2 FY2024: €3.7 million), as a result of stronger operating cash flow, lower net working capital and decreased tax payments Forecast confirmed for 2025; catch-up effect expected in the second half of the current fiscal year Destaco has now been part of Stabilus for one year: The successful integration is largely complete; revenue of €187.1 million with an EBIT margin of 19.6% in the last 12 months Koblenz, May 5, 2025 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, achieved revenue growth of 7.8% to €338.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended March 31, 2025) in a challenging market environment, compared to €313.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in revenue is due in particular to the positive development in the Americas region (+16.8% revenue growth) and the EMEA region (+4.8%), while the APAC region recorded a revenue decline of 0.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The revenue and earnings contribution of Destaco, as well as growth in the Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce (DIAMEC) market segment, were key contributors to the increase. Excluding Destaco's contributions and adjusted for currency effects, Stabilus would have reported a 5.0% decline in revenue in the second quarter. Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "In a market environment that continues to be challenging, we closed the second quarter of our 2025 fiscal year with a solid performance and are confident that we will be able to achieve our full-year targets. The newly introduced US tariffs only affect us directly to a small extent, since we follow the customer-oriented production approach, "in the region – for the region." Nevertheless, we are of course observing the global effects on supply chains and consumer behavior, which makes it more difficult to estimate the call-off figures of our customers. By widening the range of our forecast corridor, however, we have already factored in volatility in our end markets." The integration of Destaco is now largely complete and ongoing projects such as further localization of production, a stronger focus on promising market segments in the industrial sector and the introduction of new products are proceeding according to plan. Revenue and cost synergies amounted to €4.5 million and €0.6 million respectively in the first half of the 2025 fiscal year. Büchsner added: "I am very pleased that Destaco has been part of the Stabilus Group for one year now. Over the past twelve months, Destaco generated revenue of €187.1 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 19.6%, which attests to the continued profitability of our strategic acquisition." Americas and EMEA drive revenue growth in Q2 FY2025 Revenue growth in the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year was mainly driven by the Americas region, where revenue increased by 16.8% year-on-year to €127.7 million (Q2 FY2024: €109.3 million). This growth was driven especially by the Industrial Machinery & Automation (IMA) division and thus Destaco, as well as by the Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce (DIAMEC) and Aerospace, Marine & Rail (AMR) segments, which contributed to the revenue development in the region with organic growth. In the EMEA region, revenue increased by 4.8% to €144.1 million in Q2 FY2025 (Q2 FY2024: €137.8 million). Here, too, the consolidation of Destaco was the main reason for the growth. However, the DIAMEC market segment also achieved positive growth, while revenue in the Energy & Construction (EC) and IMA segments was at the previous year's level. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, revenue declined by 0.7% to €66.2 million (Q2 FY2024: €66.7 million), which is primarily due to the weak automotive market together with revenue declines in AMR and DIAMEC. Also in this region, the Commercial Vehicles (CV), Health, Recreation & Furniture (HRF) and IMA market segments grew, and EC remained at the previous year's level. Adjusted EBIT margin of 11.2% in second quarter 2025 Adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT[1]) amounted to €37.7 million in Q2 FY2025, down 3.1% year-on-year (Q2 FY2024: €38.9 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.2% (Q2 FY2024: 12.4%). In Q2 FY2025, profit was €11.2 million (Q2 FY2024: €18.1 million). Adjusted FCF[1] was €18.1 million compared to €3.7 million in Q2 FY2024. The change in adjusted FCF was primarily due to stronger operating cash flow compared to the prior-year quarter, as well as lower net working capital and decreased tax payments. The net debt ratio rose slightly to 2.97 as of March 31, 2025. Stabilus remains committed to its goal of reducing this value to well below 2.0 within the next two to three years and achieving a value of 1.0 in the medium term. Forecast for fiscal 2025 confirmed Stabilus confirms its forecast for the full fiscal year 2025 and continues to expect revenue of €1.3 billion to €1.45 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin in the range of 11% to 13% as well as an adjusted FCF[1] of €90 million to €140 million. The company anticipates catch-up effects in the second half of the current fiscal year. Charles Barker Corporate Communications About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see and . Important Notice This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

