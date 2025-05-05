Artea – New Name Of Šiaulių Bankas

"We are turning a new page in our history, inspired by the trust shown to us by businesses, consumers and investors. Our ambition is to become the best bank in Lithuania and the first choice for the residents and corporations. The new name is a strategic decision that will strengthen our ability to achieve this goal.

This decision has been maturing for some time, and we feel that now is the best time to proceed, as we have grown into a universal bank specializing in the Lithuanian market and we intend to continue develop our business in this direction," says Vytautas Sinius, Chief Executive Officer of Artea Bank.

From now on, the bank will unite all of the group companies – asset management, life insurance, consumer credit, and multi-apartment modernization funds - under one brand Artea. The new website address is .

The name Artea deliberately combines elements that convey the bank's vision and commitment to being closer to its customers through a modern form and national identity.

Artea emphasizes accessible, flexible and modern banking services for corporate and private customers.

The rebranding is part of the bank's updated strategy for 2024–2029. The bank announced the name change publicly in early March, 2025 prior to the general meeting of shareholders and on March 31 the general meeting of shareholders unanimously approved the decision to change the name to Artea Bank. On May 5, 2025 the bank's articles of association with the new name were registered in the Register of Legal Entities of Lithuania, and Šiaulių Bankas officially became Artea Bank.

Artea remains the largest independently owned bank in Lithuania. The bank's main shareholders – Lithuanian business leaders Invalda INVL, Tesonet Global, Willgrow, and the international European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) – remain unchanged.

If you would like to receive Artea Bankas news for investors directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter .

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

... , +370 610 44447