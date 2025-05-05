403
Ukraine critic secures first term of Romanian presidential election rerun
(MENAFN) George Simion, a nationalist politician known for his criticism of the EU and opposition to Ukraine, has emerged as the frontrunner in the first round of Romania’s presidential election rerun, held on Sunday. With over 95% of votes counted, Simion, who leads the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), secured 40.52% of the vote, according to G4 Media.
His main rivals—former senator Crin Antonescu and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, both pro-EU politicians—each garnered just over 20%. Following his victory, Simion called it a triumph for “Romanian dignity” and national sovereignty, according to Reuters.
The rerun was held after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the results of the November 2024 election, citing irregularities in the campaign of Calin Georgescu, an independent right-wing candidate who received 23% of the previous vote. The court’s decision was influenced by intelligence reports alleging Russian interference—claims that Moscow dismissed as unfounded.
In March, Georgescu was disqualified from running again due to accusations of extremism and violations of electoral rules. Despite this, he appeared alongside Simion at a polling station on election day, with both men stating their aim was to restore democracy and constitutional order.
Simion has drawn international attention for his controversial views. Ukraine’s Security Service banned him from entering the country in 2024, accusing him of anti-Ukrainian activities and undermining its sovereignty. He claimed the ban was retaliation for defending the rights of Romania’s ethnic minority in western Ukraine.
He has also been barred from entering Moldova, which he has described as “an artificial country” with no future in the EU. Simion opposes sending military aid to Ukraine and argues that doing so doesn’t make Romania “pro-Russian.” Additionally, while acknowledging the EU’s historical contributions to peace, he has criticized what he sees as corruption and detachment within the bloc’s leadership in Brussels.
